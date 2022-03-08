COCKE COUNTY—Spring sports registration will end on Sunday, March 20 for all recreation department leagues. Parents can sign up their child to play in one of the following leagues: T-Ball ages 4-6 for boys and girls, Coach Pitch Softball/Baseball ages 7-8 and Girls Softball ages 9-18.
You can sign-up online at cockecounty.recdesk.com (all lower case letters). The cost is $40 for all ages groups and must be paid at the recreation department. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone that has questions can contact the Recreation Department at 423-623-6769.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.