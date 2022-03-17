Cocke County capitalized on an eight run third inning Thursday afternoon to earn a 12-2 victory over the visiting Rebels of South Greene. The win was Cocke County’s first of the 2022 season.
Freshman pitcher Trent Leas recorded three innings of shutout ball after entering the game for injured starter, Isaac Dorsey. Leas earned the first victory of his young career.
Cocke County applied pressure on the base paths all afternoon long, which allowed them to score four runs on passed balls. Juniors Ezekiel Cortez and Zeke Ramos had multiple hits in the game. Each finished their afternoons with 2 RBIs.
Cocke County will return to action Friday afternoon as they travel to Carter High School to take on the Green Hornets. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. The Fighting Cocks will return to district action on Monday in a matchup with Cherokee High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.