Lady Vols 1

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) led the Lady Vols with 23 points and seven rebounds on Sunday afternoon against Georgia. The game marked Tennessee’s debut of its “Summitt Blue” uniforms, a look meant to pay homage to legendary Lady Vol coach Pat Summitt.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee improved to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday, defeating Georgia 68-55 in front of a season-best crowd of 9,772 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Debuting their Summitt Legacy series Summitt Blue uniforms, the Lady Vols (14-6, 6-0 SEC) won their seventh straight game and claimed victory for the 12th time in their last 14 contests, remaining in a tie for first place in the league standings.

