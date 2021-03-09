HARRIMAN—After a minor setback, the Cosby Eagles made a tremendous comeback.
A heartbreaking loss to the North Greene Huskies in the Region 1-A Championship on Thursday set the stage for Cosby’s path back to the state tournament. It ran right through Roane County.
Like their last trip to Murfreesboro, the path was paved via a region title loss, and a sectional win on the road, as the Eagles topped the Region 2-A champion Harriman Blue Devils, 57-47, on their home floor on Monday.
The Eagles accomplished their incredible feat without their head coach on the sideline.
Second-year coach Kurt Brooks was hit with a two-game suspension after his ejection in the Region 1-A title game at North Greene on Thursday. Now one game into the suspension, should Cosby (15-13) win its Class A State Quarterfinal against Pickett County (Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.) he would be back on the Eagles’ bench for the semifinal matchup.
With the suspension, Brooks handed the reigns over to Cosby Lady Eagles head coach, Cody Lowe, who had the responsibility of leading the Eagles into a win or go home situation.
“It’s all coach Brooks,” Lowe said, “I can’t say enough about how much Kurt Brooks has done for this program. This one was for Kurt. These boys walked into a hostile environment and played their guts out. This is a great win on the road.”
Cosby opened up the first quarter led by eight-straight points from Riley Galler.
Galler was the work horse for Cosby on Monday night. He would also add 12 points and double-digit rebounds in the win at Harriman.
The Eagles found themselves in foul trouble early with Galler and Hayden Green picking up two fouls apiece.
Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles were down 22-15. With Galler and Green on the bench, the Eagles had a spark that helped them climb their way back into the ballgame.
As three of the five starters were in foul trouble, Corey Askew and Slate Shropshire both were involved on both sides of the floor.
“Our bench came up huge tonight.” Lowe said. “We got into some foul trouble, I just can’t say enough about Corey Askew and Slate Shropshire and those guys that came off the bench.
“Hunter Workman is a huge staple for Cosby.” Lowe added. “He is the heart and soul of this team and he wants to guard the best player. He was tremendous for us.”
Askew drained a three midway through the second quarter to give Cosby life off the bench. He finished the night as one of three scorers to reach double figures for Cosby, netting 13 in the crucial win on the road.
Shropshire filled in for Trey Johnson, who picked up his second foul in the second quarter, and brought the same intensity for the Eagles in the same way Johnson would. He added four points — all in the second quarter — in the win.
With huge buckets from Shropshire and Askew, the Eagles fought their way back into the lead. Using a 9-0 run to end the half, Cosby carried a five-point, 32-27 lead into the half.
“It was huge for us to take the lead going into the half. I knew they were gonna make a run, Harriman is a really great team but we battled hard defensively all night.” Lowe said.
Johnson had a slow start on Monday night but would find a rhythm in the second half.
After a quiet first half for Johnson, he would go to the free-throw line 13 times and drain 10 of his team-high 20 points in the win.
As Cosby extended its lead, Harriman’s Brady Stubbs would inch the Blue Devils right back into the game.
Stubbs led his team in scoring with 18 points in the loss at home to Cosby on Monday night.
Cosby took a nine-point lead into the final quarter of play and remained in the drivers seat throughout the final eight minutes.
The Blue Devil’s Nick Pelfrey — who had 12 points on the night — pulled Harriman within seven points after an and-one play, but Johnson and Askew both sealed up the win by hitting clutch free-throws.
After a hard fought battle, Cosby punched its ticket to the TSSAA Class A State Tournament by defeating the Harriman Blue Devils on the road in a hostile environment.
They’ll face Pickett County (21-8) in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 17.
