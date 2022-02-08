NEWPORT—A strong fourth quarter performance from Grassy Fork’s Eli Gilliam helped the team secure a win over the Centerview Falcons in the consolation game of the elementary tournament.
The Ravens held a 26-23 lead over the Falcons heading into the fourth quarter. Gilliam was held scoreless through the first three quarters of play but erupted in the fourth to put on a show from deep.
He drilled four 3-pointers in the final period to squash any chances of a Centerview comeback. His 12 fourth quarter points would be enough to lead the team in scoring in their 44-28 win. Coulter Oliva would lead Centerview with 11.
The Ravens looked like they would win the game running away after the hot start they had in the first quarter. The first basket of the game was a Draiden Sneed 3-pointer to set the tone early for the Ravens. Austin Gorrell hit back-to-back two-point baskets to help Grassy take an 11-4 lead after one.
Centerview proved they were up to the challenge in the second quarter. Oliva started a run that would see him post eight points in the quarter to help level the playing field. Logan Helton joined in with six points of his own to help Centerview take a 21-17 lead at the half.
The momentum shifted back into Grassy’s favor in the second half. Cruz Coggins’ nailed his first shot from deep to pull his team within one. The pressure on defense stepped up, and Grassy was able to create turnovers early in the period. A Cooper Davis 3-pointer before the end of the third quarter gave Grassy a three-point lead heading into the final stanza. The magic Centerview found in the second quarter was left in the locker room as they failed to post more than two points in the third quarter.
Gilliam’s number was called in the fourth quarter, and he responded when his team needed him. His four daggers from deep completely deflated the Falcons who were hoping for one more run on offense.
Centerview would be limited to just five points in the fourth quarter. Grassy, on the other hand, would have their most productive period in the fourth due to Gilliam. They would score 18 points in the frame to walk away with a win and third place finish for the season.
GRASSY FORK (44): Eli Gilliam 12, Cruz Coggins 11, Cooper Davis 10, Draiden Sneed 7, Austin Gorrell 4.
CENTERVIEW (28): Coulter Oliva 11, Logan Helton 8, Christian Cole 4, Jude Oliva 4, Dylan Turner 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.