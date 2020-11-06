HENDERSONVILLE—In cross country, you always have to finish. Morgan Blazer took that statement to heart.
The Cocke County High senior went on a tear to finish her high school career. She put a solid cap on her final run in a CCHS uniform on the state's biggest stage on Thursday.
Blazer crossed the line in 10th — out of 190 runners — in the TSSAA Large School State Cross Country meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. It's the best finish by any Cocke County cross country competitor at a state meet in program history.
"I'm just so excited with how this all played out," Blazer said. "Going in, I was hoping to at least set a new personal best time. Once I crossed the line I was just so elated. This has turned out to be more than I ever dreamed it would be."
With her finish, Blazer also earned an All-State honor in cross country to finish her high school career in the sport.
Not only did Blazer post a top 10 finish in the most competitive meet in the state, but did so with a time of 18:29.79, which shattered her previous personal best time of 19:51.52 she set during her freshman season.
"With the strength she had shown over the last few weeks, I felt very confident that she could run in the top 20," CCHS coach Mark Hawk said. "Silently, I was hopeful for a top 15, but today was a pleasant surprise. Yet, at the same time it wasn't a surprise because of the way she's ran the last half of the season.
"She achieved every goal that I had in mind for her this season, and then overachieved. She's represented this school and this county very well, and I couldn't be more proud of her."
Blazer's final season has been one of triumph, but also one that she's had to battle adversity all year long.
From the early to middle point of the year, she was a consistent top 10 runner but her times were down from what she normally ran.
However, the final half of the season has belonged to her. She won two meets outright, including the coveted IMAC meet, and went on to post a podium finish at the Region 1 Large School meet to qualify her for Thursday's State Championship event.
"Today was the culmination of a four year process," Hawk said. "Morgan poured in a lot of hard work to reach a day like this, and overcame so much over these last four years to get here. Today was definitely the crowning achievement to what's been a stellar four year career for her."
Finishing top 10 in the state's most competitive setting, and shattering her own personal best time in the process is just further evidence of how far she's come since the midway point of the season, and how capable she is of running at a high level on a consistent basis.
While Blazer's time with the CCHS cross country program is over, she still has a track & field season to look forward to before putting the final touches on what's been an incredible high school career in athletics.
"With the results she's had as of late in cross country, I don't think it would be out of the realm of possibility for her to be back in a state championship setting in track," Hawk said. "Even though I won't be along for the ride, I'll be watching closely and keeping up with her as she moves on from high school and into college."
