KODAK—No one's been hotter on the links than the Cocke County High boys' golf team.
The group posted their fifth consecutive victory of the season on Thursday, this time at the River Island Golf Course in Kodak, Tenn. With a team score of 157, the Fighting Cocks topped host school Carter, who posted a 199 on the day.
"Super proud of the way our guys competed," CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. "The course played tough for us. And weird. We played holes 1-5, then 15-18. Then a 30-minute weather delay in the middle of the round. We stuck it out and had a solid day, though."
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire posted the medalist round for the evening, his fifth of the season. He shot a 32 (-2) on the par 34 course. The sophomore has lived in red numbers for most of the season.
"He hit the ball really well today. You really can’t do much better scoring wise, but I’ll never say that he’s capped his potential," Ramsey said. "As hard as he works, I know he’ll continue to get even better. If you can even imagine that."
Iverson Poe and Brycen Hartsell each tied for the second-best round, shooting a 40 on the day. Hartsell's round marks his best finish of the season.
"Brycen had a great day, and it was close to being even better," Ramsey said. "He had a chance at six birdie putts. He hit the ball great. It was awesome to see him strike the ball like I know he can."
All five CCHS golfers occupied the top five spots on the board on Thursday.
Following Hartsell and Poe, Ethan Rowland and Gage Bowman each had rounds of 45 to tie for fourth. Carter's lowest round was a 48.
"Carter's guys are grinding just as much as ours are," Ramsey said. "I noticed before the match started their guys were talking to ours. They were complimenting them and telling them they've seen how well they've been playing. The word is out that we have a solid group who will come ready to play."
Cocke County's win streak will face its toughest test on Monday. The group heads to The Country Club for a four-team match with three of the best programs in the district.
"I look forward to Monday," Ramsey said. "Us, Morristown East, Morristown West and Jefferson County. Four-way match at The Country Club. It's going to be a show."
CCHS returns to its home course for the first time in two weeks to face Jefferson County and Cherokee on Thursday, Sept. 2. A week later begins the postseason for high school golf in the area.
