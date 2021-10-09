After scoring the first points of the game on Friday night, déjà vu set in for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
An impressive first drive gave way to season-long issues, as Cocke County was on the receiving end of another lopsided loss, this time to the winless Morristown East Hurricanes, 42-7.
The last few weeks have been rough for the Big Red. After being blanked by the Knox Central Bobcats and Morristown West Trojans, getting on the board with the first drive was a big step in the right direction for a Cocke County team desperately seeking momentum.
Old issues re-appeared for the Fighting Cocks the rest of the night, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.