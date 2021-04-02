JEFFERSON CITY—The Carson-Newman football team has opted out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Mike Clowney announced Thursday afternoon.
The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus.
"I can't say enough about the effort our players and coaching staff has put in over the last nine months to try to make an unprecedented spring season work," Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney said. "Through all of this, we have kept our student-athletes health and well-being at the forefront. With that thought in mind, and after much prayerful consideration, we have elected to opt out of the remainder of our spring season. Again, I have so much admiration for our staff, our players and the entire Carson-Newman family's dedication toward this program and now their willingness to turn their attention toward our fall season."
Carson-Newman concludes its spring season 1-0 with a 40-37 four-overtime win over UVA Wise on March 13. The Eagles had a game cancelled on March 20 thanks to CoVID issues within Mars Hill's program before C-N's own issues with injuries and CoVID forced the cancellation of a March 27 contest with Limestone.
