Cosby freshman Lakelynn Sweeten slices a strike into the zone against The King’s Academy on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Cosby High School. Sweeten allowed just one hit in five innings of work in her first appearance for the Lady Eagles.
COSBY — Cosby freshman Lakelynn Sweeten fired a pitch toward Shylee Weeks’ catcher’s mitt on Thursday night at Cosby High School.
Except the ball met aluminum and soared toward center field, dropping into the gap between center and second with two outs left in the fifth inning.
The King’s Academy runner made it safely to first, then turned and grinned toward a cheering dugout — she had just broken Sweeten’s no-hitter.
The celebration did not last long, though.
Cosby’s (2-0) defense snapped into action to record a quick third out, and the Lady Eagles — who led 7-0 at that point — plated three more runs to win 10-0 in five innings in their home opener.
The win made two in a row for a team that beat Ravenwood 3-2 on Monday at Pigeon Forge’s Ripken Park to open the 2023 season.
“When that girl got on, our defense did exactly what it was supposed to do — got her out,” said 10th-year Cosby coach Mike Bryant. “She tried to get greedy, and our defense wouldn’t allow it.”
That defense has been a focal point of this Cosby team, one for which Bryant said “the sky is the limit” during the preseason.
So far, the Lady Eagles’ fielding has lived up to the hype.
“I’m super proud,” said Bryant. “We didn’t allow an error in the field, and that’s something we’ve been stressing since the preseason — let’s play good defense because we’ve got good pitching, so let’s play behind them. Then we’re secure in knowing that if we do give up a hit, we’re good.”
Sweeten offered similar thoughts, citing the way her defense “backed (her) up” through her first outing in a Lady Eagle uniform.
Cosby’s offense also came through, as Weeks went 2-for-3 at the plate with 5 RBI, two of which came on a two-run homer for a 2-0 lead.
Reese Michaels added to it with an inside-the-park home run to make the score 3-0, and the Lady Eagles pushed their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth.
Kylee Cornwell added to the advantage with a 2-for-2 effort at the dish with two doubles. She also scored every time she came up to bat, one of a few members of Cosby’s offensive firepower.
Bryant did admit that his team was “a little bit sporadic” on that end, but that he left the night satisfied.
“Definitely on the defensive side,” he said. “We’ve still got some work to do hitting, but anytime you can score 10 runs and win a game early, you’re doing something right at the plate. So I was pretty proud of that.”
Up next, Cosby will take on South Doyle on Monday at Cosby, with the first pitch set for 5 p.m.
After that is another trip to Ripken, where the Lady Eagles will face opponents that have not yet been determined on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
