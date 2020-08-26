COSBY—It might not be the start of the season for everyone else, but as far as head coach Kevin Hall and his Cosby High Eagles are concerned, this is week one.
Regardless of how you want to look at it, what’s important is the Cosby Eagles are set to kickoff the 2020 season on Friday, as they’ll host the North Greene Huskies (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: wlik.net).
The road to this year’s season opener has been an eventful one for the Eagles. Originally scheduled to open the year with a trip to Hancock County on Aug. 21, that game was postponed due to Hancock County’s complications with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cosby was then supposed to open the season this week, still at home, but against Unaka. However, due to similar complications in Carter County, that game had to be postponed.
Just a week ago the front-half of Cosby’s schedule looked to be in shambles before the season had even started. However, thanks to Hall’s strong ties to the coaching community around the east Tennessee region, the Eagles’ season will still begin in a timely manner.
“I’ve had probably 15 schools reach out wanting to get a date scheduled once we began having our issues with the schedule a few weeks ago,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “As a coaching fraternity, we always find a way to help each other. This is a season where it’s going to take all of us working together to keep things going.
“North Greene happened to need a game just as bad as we did. We’ve worked closely together in the past, so it just happened to work out for us.”
While they would have liked to have started the season on Aug. 21, as originally scheduled, the extra week to prepare has proven to be a gift for the program.
With school not starting back until late last week, getting players to come out has been a bigger challenge than usual for Hall and his staff. Now that things are returning to a sense of normalcy, the Eagles on back on schedule and ready to start the 2020 campaign.
“The extra week has been huge for us,” Hall said. “We’ve been able to get into a more normal flow of practices over the last week, and that’s led us into our typical game week schedule.
“We’ve got kids that are ready to go, but we’ve also got kids that needed this last week of practice. So, all-in-all the way things played out has been a benefit for us.”
Cosby wrapped up last season with three victories, including wins in two of its last three outings of the season. With momentum coming into 2020, the Eagles hope to come out with a 1-0 start for the second consecutive season and build confidence as they move forward through this season.
“If we can come out, play well and get a win on Friday, I think that’ll be huge for our confidence,” Hall said. “I liked how we played last year, and I want to build on that. I know our record only shows three wins, but we played a lot of good football last year.”
While it wasn’t on the schedule last year, North Greene is a familiar opponent for the Eagles.
The Huskies are former region rivals of Cosby’s, dating back to when both programs were in Region 1-A. Cosby has since been bumped up to a 2A classification, while North Greene is now a Class 3A member.
Cosby and North Greene last shared the field in 2018, which resulted in a 28-8 victory for the Eagles. At the time, NGHS coach Andrew Murray was in his first year as the program’s head coach. He’s now entering his third year with the Huskies.
While Murray has been a familiar face on North Greene’s sidelines, dating back to his days as an assistant, not playing the Huskies last year leaves an element of the unknown as Hall and his staff prepare for Friday’s matchup.
Add the fact that no teams were allowed to scrimmage over the offseason, not in the spring or summer, and that element grows larger with limited film for Hall’s staff to study to form a game plan.
“Limited film makes putting a game plan together more difficult, for sure,” Hall said. “Monday is usually our film and game plan day. We’ve got some film from when we scrimmaged them last season, but that’s a year old. There’s no telling what changes they’ve made since then.”
Nonetheless, working closely with North Greene over the years will give the Eagles an idea of what they’ll be up against in this week’s opener.
“Coach Murray has been around that program for a while,” Hall said. “Some consistencies they’ve shown in the past is they like to spread you out on offense, but they can jump in the power-I and run it right at you.
“On defense they’re not shy about showing some odd fronts, maybe load the box, and they’ll play you man-to-man on the outside.”
“Regardless, it’s on us as coaches to have our guys prepared for anything they can throw at us. This is certainly a game week we’ll do more teaching in practice rather than lining up and hitting each other.”
