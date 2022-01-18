NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks basketball team returned home Friday evening after a long road stretch that included a tournament over the holiday.
It was a low scoring affair for most of the game, but CCHS capitalized on a strong fourth quarter to claim a 49-35 district victory over the Claiborne County Bulldogs.
Rolando Campos led the team is scoring with 12 points in the game. Campos had the hot hand for the Big Red most of the evening. He, along with Major Woods, Jordan Woods and Lakkin France, put on a clinic in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The group would score 19 of the teams 21 points in the final frame.
The first quarter of play was less than impressive for either team. They would spend the majority of the period in a back in forth race that resulted in few baskets made. Brazen Stewart connected on the lone basket for the Big Red in the first quarter. The Fighting Cocks were down 7-2 by the end of the period.
Campos picked the team up in the second quarter by opening the frame with a 3-pointer. That small spark would lead to a 13 point quarter for the Big Red that would eventually give them the slight edge at the half. CCHS’ Baylor Baxter would come to life at the midway point of the second quarter. The junior would reel off six points, most coming from midrange shots. Zeke Ramos battled in the paint securing both offensive and defensive rebounds. Ramos also knocked down a contested shot under the basket to assist the team’s scoring efforts. CCHS went into the half with a 15-13 lead over the Bulldogs.
The pace picked up for both teams to begin the third quarter. Defense led to offense for the Big Red as Stewart took advantage of several runout opportunities to score six points in the period. Baxter knocked down a 3-pointer, and Woods scored on a contested shot at the rim, but the Big Red couldn’t shake the Bulldogs.
Claiborne would nearly match the Fighting Cocks with 12 points of their own in the quarter. Levi Peoples and Zack Bailey were able to score on a few circus shots, while Ethan Cupp added a three to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance. The Big Red’s lead had been trimmed to three, leading by 28-25 heading into the final quarter of action.
The fourth quarter is when the Big Red finally put the game to bed. They would go on to outscore the Bulldogs 21-10 in the final period. Lakkin France would hit his first buckets of the game as would Major Woods.
Campos cashed in on three baskets, and a 3-pointer from Jordan Woods closed out the game in style. The victory moved Cocke County to 10-8 on the years and 2-1 in district play. The Big Red will return to action tonight at home against the Clinton Dragons. Cocke County will dive back into district play on Thursday against the Greeneville Green Devils.
CCHS (49): Rolando Campos 12, Baylor Baxter 9, Brazen Stewart 8, Jordan Woods 7, Major Woods 5, Lakkin France 4, Oren Hazelwood 2, Zeke Ramos 2.
CLAIBORNE (35): Ethan Cupp 13, Zack Bailey 8, Levi Peoples 6, Seth Morelock 6, Landen Wilson 1, Vince Bolden 1.
