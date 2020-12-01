STRAWBERRY PLAINS—Monday night served as the bounce-back effort both the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors were searching for, as they each claimed victories on the road over Rush Strong.
Going into the Thanksgiving break, both teams were beginning to see struggles. Coming back after being dormant for nearly two weeks, a pair of wins were just what they each needed.
The Warriors (6-2) and Lady Warriors (3-5) will now look to turn Monday night’s victories into streaks, as they’ll return home on Thursday to take on New Center at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 43, RUSH STRONG 11 (GIRLS)
Despite a slow start to the game, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors held Rush Strong scoreless through the middle two quarters of the game to take a 43-11 win on the road on Monday.
Carsie Ellison led a trio of scorers in double figures for NGS. She finished with a game-high 12 points, while Addy Woods and Emersen Smith poured in 10 points apiece.
The Lady Warriors and Lady Plainsmen ended the first quarter in a 4-4 draw, but that wouldn’t last long. Newport Grammar shot out on a 15-0 run that spanned the entire second quarter to take a 19-4 lead at the half.
The run continued into the second half, as NGS outscored the Lady Plainsmen 18-0 in the third to hold a commanding 37-4 lead going into the fourth. Woods had her best quarter of the night with eight of the Lady Warriors’ points in the third frame.
With the game well in hand, NGS rode out the final six minutes for a 32-point win on the road.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (43): Carsie Ellison 12, Addy Woods 10, Emersen Smith 10, Hayden Carter 8, Leah Hammonds 2, Ayla Cole 1.
RUSH STRONG (11): Taylor Smith 5, Cailey Clark 4, McKayla Cobb 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 55, RUSH STRONG 31 (BOYS)
Taking control early, the Newport Grammar Warriors held a large, early lead over Rush Strong to cruise to a 55-31 victory over the Plainsmen on Monday.
Kyler Hayes led the Warriors in scoring with a game-high 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Tucker Hembree and Will Sutton, who each added 10 points apiece.
Rush Strong was led in scoring by a 13-point effort from Blayne Jackson.
NGS raced out to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first, led by a 10-point effort from Hayes. The Warriors also knocked down a pair of shots from 3-point range to build an early lead. They would finish the night with five makes from deep.
Newport Grammar extended its lead going into the half, taking a 33-7 advantage into the break.
Rush Strong found a small reprieve from the Warriors’ smothering defense in the second half, putting up 20 points in the third and cutting their lead down to a 46-27 margin.
However, that still wouldn’t be enough to overcome the hole they fell in early in the game.
NGS legged out its lead once more in the final six minutes, pulling away for a dominant 24-point win on the road.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (55): Kyler Hayes 18, Tucker Hembree 10, Will Sutton 10, Ethan Fine 7, Oren Hazelwood 6, Josue Holt 3, Maddux Carter 1.
RUSH STRONG (31): Blayne Jackson 13, Braden Worlyman 8, Ryan Finchum 6, Gabe Sawyer 3, Brady Clabo 1.
