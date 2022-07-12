DAVENPORT, IA—Jimmy Owens and Team 20 were in action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series from July 6-9 at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa and Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
On the 1/4-mile Davenport oval on Wednesday, a $10,000 top prize was up for grabs in the single day showdown. Owens ran third in his heat race and later picked off five competitors during the course of the 40-lap feature to land in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Hudson O'Neal, Brandon Overton, and Mike Marlar.
At Deer Creek, a trio of races - that were also co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA Series - made up the annual running of the 'Gopher 50.' In Thursday's $5,000 to win preliminary event, Owens grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race prior to finishing tenth in the 25-lap sprint. The Newport, Tennessee ace then ran third in his heat race and ninth in the 25-lapper during Friday's $5,000 to win program.
On Saturday evening in the grand finale, a whopping $50,000 paycheck was on the line in the annual 'Gopher 50.' Owens rolled off from the inside of the fourth row in the 75-lap headliner and immediately pointed his Ramirez Motorsports ride to the front of the field. He climbed to as high as second in the running order before a flat right rear tire sent him pitside on lap 54. After attention by his crew, Jimmy salvaged a sixteenth place performance out of the 'Gopher 50.' Complete results from each day of racing action can be found online at www.lucasdirt.com.
