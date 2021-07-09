KNOXVILLE—Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has announced the addition of Texas Tech transfer pitcher Erin Edmoundson to the Lady Vol program.
"We are thrilled that Erin is joining the Lady Vols," Weekly said. "Erin is a seasoned veteran and proven winner in a power-five conference. Her maturity and competitive personality are a great fit for our program."
A former 20-game winner, Edmoundson has spent the past four seasons with the Red Raiders. In 2019, she finished the year with a 20-5 record and an ERA of 2.89. She tossed a career-high 14 complete-games, totaling six shutouts and picking up a pair of saves that season.
Edmoundson was on track for another stellar year in 2020 before the COVID-19 global pandemic shuttered the softball season. The Deer Park, Texas, native had picked up 10 wins, six complete-games, three shutouts, a save and had an ERA of 1.42 when the season came to a halt.
For her career, Edmoundson is 54-32 with an ERA of 3.07. She's made 130 appearances over the last four seasons, including 579.2 innings pitched, 35 complete-games, 14 shutouts, five saves and has totaled 517 strikeouts.
In 2019, the lefty was named to the NFCA All-Region Second Team and in 2020 was named the No. 26 player in the nation by Softball America.
