SEYMOUR — Cocke County junior Cris Flockhart looked over and smiled with a scrunched-up expression late Thursday afternoon, ears perking up underneath his American flag bandanna.
Quietly, he studied and listened as head coach Victor Shults delved deeper into what went wrong in Cocke County’s losses on Tuesday and what needed to change coming into Thursday night’s district duals.
Flockhart later admitted to taking Shults’ words to heart, his eyes narrowing as he focused on the task at hand.
“As an upperclassman, you want to lead by example,” he explained.
Hours later, Flockhart did exactly that.
Flockhart held tightly to his opponent’s legs at one point, his veins popping and biceps flexing as he slowly stood up on the mat.
Eyes across the room were glued to Flockhart, who had Pigeon Forge wrestler Caleb Wolfe cradled across his back. The anticipation was palpable as Flockhart went up, up, up and prepared to drop toward the ground.
Finally, he slammed to the mat with Wolfe — the top wrestler in the state of Tennessee — pinned helplessly underneath him. Predictably, the reaction across the gym was loud: “Oooooohhhhh!”
It was a moment riddled with dominance, yet questioned because of its danger.
“When you drop back like that, it creates a potentially dangerous situation because it puts both kids in harm’s way,” explained Shults. “But that kid was the No. 1 kid in the state, and, until Cris made a mistake, it was a 5-4 match going into the third period.
“So give Cris credit. Anytime you’re able to battle through it, you’re at least doing something.”
As did Cocke County, which bounced back after losing 65-18 to Pigeon Forge and 57-24 to Seymour.
Because when Shults’ team took its only win of the week in a a 42-38 victory over Northview, it did not simply overcome the thunderous roars and slams coming from the Cougars’ wrestlers and bench.
It also notched the first 20-win season in program history in Shults’ second season as head coach.
“We were 9-12 last year, and this year we break 20 wins after coming in at 19-5. Our program has never done that,” said Shults, who added that the previous high was 15 when he was in high school. “While (the losses are) a tough pill to swallow, you have to take it for what it is and give the kids the credit.”
Ultimately, the two losses on the night will prevent Cocke County from advancing as a team beyond the district round.
With multiple home matches and duals left, however, there is still a chance for several wrestlers — and even the entire team — to make the sub-state cut on an individual basis.
CCHS had five wrestlers qualify for that last year.
“We are still going to finish out,” said Shults. “Going to finish out and do the best we can as a team, flip to the individual aspect of the sport and see if we can get all the kids qualified for sub-state.”
Beyond this season, Shults is also looking toward next year — when the Fighting Cocks will have had only five kids graduate from a history-notching season.
“So that’s huge,” he summarized.
But first, CCHS must finish out this campaign — a task that will undoubtedly be tough given the bags of ice visible and tired legs extended after Thursday night’s results.
Shults is confident, though — especially in his 265-pound, Cheeto-wearing, body-slamming junior.
“There’s several kids that I think could qualify for state,” he said. “And with the way Cris is wrestling, I feel like he can go medal. He just has to keep his head on right and keep working.”
