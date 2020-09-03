MORRISTOWN—Starting the season on a good roll, the Cocke County High Lady Red saw their fortunes take a wrong turn in a mid-week district tilt.
Fresh off a win against Gatlinburg Pittman, the Lady Red were hopeful to keep their momentum heading into their second district match of the season against Morristown East on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Lady 'Canes got the better of the Lady Red with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-12) win in straight sets on Tuesday. It marked Cocke County's first district defeat of the year.
Cocke County (7-3, 1-1 District 2-AAA) suffered injuries to a pair of starters during Monday's victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman. Those injuries became a key detriment for the Lady Red early in Tuesday's matchup at Morristown East (1-0, 1-0 District 2-AAA)
“Our girls were upset. It took a lot of talking to get them fired back up," CCHS coach Jamie Messer said.
After two plays to open the match, another Lady Red player went down with an injury, further complicating matters for a CCHS team hoping to extend a five-game win streak heading into the night.
Morristown East started off the match with a dominant defensive stand.
Abigail Kirk ended the Lady 'Canes surge by setting up a block to shift the momentum back to the Lady Red. She also recorded three kills to give the Lady Red a fighting chance midway through the set.
However, the Lady 'Canes answered back with an ace from Finley Surber.
“Their hitters played extremely well and were giving us fits on defense," Messer said. "We’re gonna have to learn to cover more and get into the seams.”
The Lady 'Canes seemed to benefit off of the injury plagued Lady Red, as they pulled away late to secure the 25-10 win in the first set.
The second set was promising at first for Cocke County, but more mistakes gave Morristown East all it needed to pull away.
Sarah Conard led the Lady Red in kills with three and posted a block in the second set. Cocke County struggled to ride a spark, as Morristown East went on to secure a 25-13 win in the second set.
After some debriefing with Messer before the start of the third set, the Lady Red jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, led by Jensen Gregg.
But the Lady Canes came right back with their own run, jumping to a 9-5 lead with a kill from Chadlyn Bryant.
The Lady 'Canes completed the match sweep by holding the Lady Red to only 12 points in the third set.
“To face what we’ve faced the past two days and to keep fighting in the third set the way the girls did tonight, that shows a lot of heart,” Messer said.
Cocke County will look to bounce back from the Tuesday loss, as it will host the Jefferson County Lady Patriots at Cocke County High School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Red will continue district play early next week, as they'll host Morristown West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
