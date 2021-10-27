In high school football, playing the last game of the season is hard.
Playing as a senior and sporting the blue and white for the last four years makes this Thursday night’s game against Hancock County even more special.
A season full of highs and lows will come to a halt after Thursday night, as the Cosby Eagles will face the Hancock County Indians.
The Cosby-HCHS series has always brought great moments on the football field. Cosby holds a 9-2 record over the Indians since 2009. Most notably, the Eagles’ overtime win in 2019.
