University of Tennessee junior Tamari Key has been named to the 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Community Service Team, receiving recognition for her commitment to helping others in the Knoxville area and abroad.
This marks the 24th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women's basketball as well as for men's basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.
Key, who hails from Cary, N.C., trained and traveled as part of the VOLeaders Academy summer immersion experience to Belize in 2021. She participated in community engagement around Belize City and spent three days working with the Hearts of Christ Children's Ministries in the village of Roaring Creek. While there, she took part in a day painting multiple school buildings and enjoyed two other days playing sports festival games with children at the facility and volunteering with the YMCA of Belize.
