NEWPORT—Postseason awards and accolades don’t come easy regardless of the sport. This is especially true in the game of baseball, where a player is given many opportunities to succeed or fail. Hitters are almost guaranteed three at bats per game, and if you’re in the field on defense, the ball will find you. High pressure situations can make or break an athlete, but as they say, pressure forms diamonds.
Cocke County High School’s Taylos Thomas took full advantage of every opportunity he received this season, which resulted in him being named Newcomer of the Year in the Twin Lakes Conference. This was the first time in decades that a Cocke County player has received such an award for his play on the field.
Thomas was far from a diamond in the rough as he entered the season with the weight of expectations already on his young shoulders. He earned a starting spot at second base early in the season and quickly transitioned into the driver’s seat at shortstop.
CCHS head coach Dr. Andy Chrisman said he could see Thomas’ talent when he stepped between the lines as an eighth grader.
“I saw him last summer because I usually work for Larry Simcox and coach at Diamond. He was an eighth grader playing with freshmen and seeing consistent 85 mph fastballs all summer,” Chrisman said. “When he made our team here at the high school he was pretty much our leading hitter, which is crazy for an incoming freshman.”
While Thomas worked hard and desired a starting spot, it still came as a bit of a shock when he saw his name lineup card.
“I figured I would get to play a little bit, but didn’t expect to start to be honest,” Thomas said. “Whenever coach threw me out there I was really happy. I saw my name next to second base in the lineup and it all became real.”
The transition from middle school to high school baseball can be difficult for many. Players experience a very steep learning curve when they pit their still developing skills against those of juniors and seniors.
Thomas took it all in stride and led the Fighting Cocks in batting for a large portion of the season before being sidelined due to a hand injury.
“It’s a big jump from middle school to high school, and the ball is coming way faster than it does at that lower level,” he said. “I thought I did fairly well batting wise and was doing pretty decent overall until I jammed my finger. Some pitchers this year were throwing 80 plus, and that’s pretty fast. I saw some of that last summer when I was playing with my travel team. It’s still a big jump compared to what you see in middle school.”
Chrisman said Thomas looked like a freshman at certain moments during the season but was able to learn from his mistakes and continue to grow into the role of a full-time starter.
“I had high expectations for him from the very beginning. I would have liked to play him at second base and ease him in, but it became apparent that we needed to put him at shortstop and let him grow into the position. He had some growing pains but also had his share of really good plays. I think offensively, if he didn’t jam his thumb and miss a week, he had a shot at finishing over .300. That injury seemed to plague him the rest of the season.”
Thomas was unaware that he had received the Newcomer of the Year award until he was standing in the on deck circle during the district tournament. The moment was surreal for Thomas and completely unexpected.
“I was standing out there warming up for my at-bat when they said my name and Newcomer of the Year. I was like ‘I guess I did pretty good.’ I’m glad that the other coaches in the league saw what I was able to do this year,” Thomas said. “It was great hearing that in the moment and made me very happy. It’s really nice to receive this award, especially after I wasn’t expecting to receive anything this season.”
Coaches in the conference vote on the various end of season awards, and Thomas was named newcomer in a perfect 5-0 sweep. No other coach could name a player that was more deserving of the recognition.
“One of the other coaches in the league nominated him for Newcomer of the Year, and there were a couple others that were just as adamant about it,” Chrisman said. “They were all very impressed with Taylos. It wasn’t just me that he impressed, he impressed our whole coaching staff and other coaches in the league at the same time.”
Being named Newcomer of the Year has only added fuel to Thomas’ fire as he plans to work throughout the offseason to improve upon his already impressive skill set. Cleaning up the play on defense is at the top of his to-do list for next season.
“After receiving this award I want to work and try my hardest to become a better player than I was this season. There are obviously things that I can clean up, and if I can do that I feel like I have the chance to be pretty good,” Thomas said.
“There are things to work on this offseason like taking a lot of ground balls and hitting as much as I can. When the real season starts I’ll be ready and hopefully be a much better player.”
Receiving this honor puts Thomas in rarified air as few from Cocke County have ever been acknowledged with such an award for baseball. Chrisman said Thomas’ freshman campaign was one of the best he has seen in his 12 years at the helm of the program.
“Taylos had as good of a freshman season as anyone we’ve ever had. He had some growing pains, he kicked some balls and had some plays he would tell you he should make, but I think the sky’s the limit for him if he keeps working,” Chrisman said.
A true coach always gives helpful tips or constructive criticism to his players to keep them from getting complacent. Chrisman said Thomas needs to work on his approach at plate and be smoother in the field on defense. He noted that next season will be more difficult for Thomas since opposing coaches will be more aware of what he brings to the table.
“He has to be a little more consistent coming into next season. He has a good bat path but needs to work on his approach. Now that he’s won this award in our league and it’s telling you what other coaches think about him, they’re going to start scouting him harder next year and not come at him with just fastballs. They will try to carve him up, so he is going to have to have a good plan. He also has all the tools on defense but needs to take that next step.”
Thomas and Chrisman have developed a mutual admiration for one another after one short season. Chrisman will look for Thomas to step into a leadership role as his skills mature on the diamond. For now, Chrisman is excited for what the future may hold for Thomas.
“I love the kid. He comes from a great family and is a great young man. He’s the type of guy you want to have on your team, and I’m proud to be his coach.”
Thomas finished the season hitting .222 with 19 total bases, 11 walks, 16 hits and 13 runs scored in 72 at-bats. He would collect 5 RBI while slugging .264 with an on-base percentage of. 337.
Cocke County will return the majority of their starting lineup next season with Thomas and a host of other players entering their second season in the program. Several rising freshmen recently made the team with hopes of following in Thomas’ footsteps.
