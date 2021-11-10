In a defensive battle, the No. 15/12 Tennessee women's basketball team took down Southern Illinois, 59-49 in the 2021-22 season opener Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols rode a late run to victory, outscoring the Salukis 17-2 in the last five minutes of play.
Alexus Dye made her presence felt in her first game as a Lady Volunteer. The graduate transfer tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds for her 33rd career double-double.
Jordan Walker and Sara Puckett came through in the clutch when the Lady Vols needed it. The two hit back-to-back 3-pointers halfway through the fourth after Tennessee had missed its first 13 tries from beyond the arc. They combined for 14 in the final period as Walker contributed nine, Puckett five.
