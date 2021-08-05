The first week of the high school golf season is in the books for Cocke County.
After opening the season at the Mike Mills Morristown Invitational on Monday, the program was back on the links on Thursday with a match against Cherokee at McDonald Hills.
Cherokee came out victorious in both the boys and girls matches on the day. Cocke County's boys posted a team score of 179, while Cherokee shot a 152. The CCHS girls had a team score of 117, but the Lady Chiefs bested them with a score of 99.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire led the CCHS boys with a round of 38, which was good enough for a three-way tie for second. Cocke County's girls were led by freshman newcomer Emma Knight with a round of 51.
