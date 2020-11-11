NEWPORT—Monday proved to be another action-packed night of elementary basketball in the county.
With Northwest returning to play for the first time since its season openers, to the Centerview Lady Falcons and Edgemont Panthers remaining unbeaten, the race for the top spot in the league remains wide open.
Monday night’s slate also brought another surprise, as the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears snapped a three-year winless drought in a momentous road win over Northwest.
As the season carries on, a trio of games are on the slate to finish the week on Thursday.
Del Rio is set to return to action with a trip to Northwest. Smoky Mountain will be back in action with a road tilt at Edgemont, and Bridgeport returns to the floor when it hosts Centerview.
All games are set to tip off at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 30, NORTHWEST 17 (GIRLS)
With the league’s largest win streak in tow heading into Monday night’s road tilt at Northwest, the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears set out determined to shed that drought.
Controlling the game in the first and final quarters of the night, the Lady Bears were successful in doing so, killing off a three-year losing skid with a 30-17 win over the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday night.
Smoky Mountain was led by Tessa Clark’s game-high 11-point effort. The Lady Patriots were led in scoring by Jordan Smith’s six points.
The Lady Bears opened Monday night’s contest with a 10-3 lead, but saw their lead narrowed to a 12-11 margin going into the half.
Smoky Mountain legged out its lead to an 18-13 advantage going into the fourth, where Clark became instrumental in securing the long awaited victory for the program.
With seven of her game-high 11 points coming in the final six minutes, Clark helped the Lady Bears pull away to clinch Monday’s 13-point win on the road.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (30): Tessa Clark 11, Alyssa Susalla 8, Sara Guzman 8, Kassie Davis 2, A.J. Gonzalez 1.
NORTHWEST (17): Jordan Smith 6, Carrina McCarthy 4, Jacee Smith 2, Hannah Smith 2, Teeclra Clevenger 2, Karen Gonzalez 1.
NORTHWEST 60, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 16 (BOYS)
Taking the floor for the first time since the season opener, the Northwest Patriots remained unbeaten on the year with a 60-16 triumph over the Smoky Mountain Bears on Monday.
Benito Torres led a trio fo double-digit scorers for the Patriots.
Torres had a game-high 17 points, while David Carver added 15 and Cornelio Campos-Nuci finished with 14.
Smoky Mountain was led in scoring by Bryer Henderson, who had five points.
Northwest used the 3-ball to its advantage early and often in securing Monday night’s victory. The Patriots buried 10 shots from behind the arc, eight of which came in the first half.
With five makes from long range to start the night, the Patriots raced out to a 23-2 lead. They would go on to carry a 42-10 lead into the half.
Extending the lead to start the second half, Northwest took a 53-14 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 44-point win at home in its return to action on Monday.
NORTHWEST (60): Benito Torres 17, David Carver 15, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 14, Leo Campos-Nuci 5, Jacob Belcher 4, Abe Santillion 3, Donovan Campos-Nuci 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (16): Bryer Henderson 5, Christian Walsh 4, Kyler Ogle 3, Levi Reed 2, Gage Jones 2.
CENTERVIEW 31, EDGEMONT 12 (GIRLS)
After a dominant showing in the first half, the Centerview Lady Falcons continued their unbeaten start to the season on Monday.
Leading by 18 at the half, the Lady Falcons were able to cruise to a 31-12 victory over the visiting Edgemont Lady Panthers.
Abby Zajac led Centerview with a game-high 12 points. Edgemont was led in scoring by Kate Watson’s five points.
Centerview led 13-2 after the first period, and carried a 23-5 advantage into the half. Cadence Phillips led the Lady Falcons in scoring at the half with nine points.
Centerview’s lead stabilized in the second half. The Lady Falcons led 27-9 at the end of the third before going on to finish off Monday’s 19-point victory.
CENTERVIEW (31): Abby Zajac 12, Cadence Phillips 9, Mason McMahan 4, Caroline Lloyd 2, Emma Barrett 2, Myla Jenkins 2.
EDGEMONT (12): Kate Watson 5, Destiny Holt 3, Kenley Jones 2, Cayelessa Williamson 1, Lakelyn Fowler 1.
EDGEMONT 46, CENTERVIEW 6 (BOYS)
Monday night belonged entirely to the Edgemont Panthers.
After taking a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, their lead only grew as the rest of the night played on. By the final buzzer, the Panthers had secured a 46-6 victory over the Centerview Falcons.
Jerome Cofield led a pair of double-digit scoring efforts for Edgemont. He finished the night with a game-high 13 points. Haiden McMahan followed with an 11-point outing in the victory.
Edgemont raced out to a 14-2 lead at the end of the opening period, and carried a 34-6 lead into the half after a 20-point scoring effort in the second quarter.
Cofield got hot from long range, sinking a trio of buckets from behind the arc to help extend the Panthers’ advantage.
While Centerview was rendered scoreless in the second half, Edgemont cooled off over the the final 12 minutes.
The Panthers led 36-6 by the end of the third, before going on to finish Monday’s 40-point triumph on the road.
EDGEMONT (46): Jerome Cofield 13, Haiden McMahan 11, Jayden Marshall 7, Jarvis Scipio 6, Cooper Chambers 3, Nate Shults 2, Tyson Laws 2, Julien Welcome 2.
CENTERVIEW (6): Ethan Hurley 2, Brady Calfee 2, Logan Helton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.