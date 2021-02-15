SMYRNA—Tournament time typically means close games. Teams having to find a way to grind out victories just to get to the next round.
After all, the motto ‘survive and advance,’ derived directly from the NCAA Tournament out of the mouth of the late, great Jim Valvano during the North Carolina State Wolfpack’s title run in 1983.
That’s not exactly the experience the Newport Grammar Warriors had all postseason, though. Not until Saturday, at least.
So, when South Lawrence led at halftime, and tied the game late in Saturday’s TMSAA Class A State Championship bout, there was reason for concern.
“I had concerns when we were trailing at the half,” Newport Grammar coach Tim Dockery said. “They’re a real strong, guard oriented team. They made it difficult for us to get the ball up the floor, but I knew once we did we’d be able to compete with them.”
The Warriors hadn’t faced adversity all postseason. In fact, they hardly had issues during the regular season.
As a true championship team should, though, they persevered in the end.
Many moments directly led to Newport Grammar’s coronation as the state’s best.
Whether it was Will Sutton’s back-to-back threes in the third quarter when South Lawrence vehemently denied the post. Or, maybe it was Trent Leas’ valuable minutes in the second quarter, coming off the bench to help protect the paint while Kyler Hayes had to briefly sit with two fouls against him.
There’s also Oren Hazelwood’s three in the fourth, his first field goal of the game, coming immediately after the Stallions buried one on the other end to take a one point lead.
For further context, Newport Grammar hadn’t shot the ball well all tournament.
The same team that knocked down five threes in the Section 2-A Tournament final against Chattanooga Prep had just two makes from 3-point range between both the Class A semifinal and championship game going into the second half of Saturday’s title bout.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well all tournament,” Dockery said. “It was a mindset thing for our guys. The goals we shoot on have more overhang from the bottom of the backboard underneath the hoop. So when they saw the difference in that when we got here, they got it in their head the hoop was higher than what they played on.
“It was a Hoosier moment. The goals were still 10-foot high, just like we play on back home, but because the backboard looked different they thought they were higher."
That didn’t keep Sutton and Hazelwood from trying, though. And while they may not have finished with the most points for the team, it’s hard to argue they didn’t have some of the biggest shots to keep Newport Grammar’s title hopes alive.
Saturday’s victory was far more than a single moment. The Warriors had to battle through circumstances all game. Despite not being pushed so hard all season long, they answered the call in true champion-like fashion.
Even in the final moments. Holding a two point lead, with possession, the Warriors turned the ball over, leading to a run-out by South Lawrence to tie the game. The next trip down NGS missed on a chance to retake the lead, and gave the Stallions a shot at the win.
Newport Grammar didn’t just weather that storm. It forced a stop, went to overtime and didn’t give up a single point in the extra period.
That wasn’t by mistake or by chance. That’s what championship teams do. That’s why these Warriors will forever be etched in history as champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.