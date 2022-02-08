NEWPORT—The consolation game in the elementary tournament featured a matchup between the Lady Rockets of Bridgeport and Lady Bears of Smoky Mountain. Bridgeport overcame their upset loss to the Cosby Lady Eagles to earn a victory in the third place game.
Ava Wheeler would finish the tournament on a high note scoring 17 points to lead her team to the 46-19 win. Alyssa Susalla would lead Smoky with six points.
Bridgeport intended to show that they were just as deserving of a shot at the title by taking their aggression out on the Lady Bears. They would utilize a full court press that bothered Smoky Mountain throughout the game.
Early turnovers led to easy buckets and a quick 12-3 lead for the Lady Rockets after one quarter of play. The second quarter looked even better for Bridgeport when Kennadee Langford hit her first shot from the field, a 3-pointer, to continue the scoring barrage. It was a true scoring frenzy for the Lady Rockets who raced down the court to post 18 points in the period.
Smoky continued to struggle against the aggressive Bridgeport defense. Their lack of clean looks at the basket limited them to just four points in the frame. The Lady Rockets were in complete control at the break, up 30-7 over Smoky Mountain.
The Lady Bears couldn’t find any answers coming out of the locker room after the half. Wheeler continued to put on a show slashing to the basket possession after possession. She performed an impressive spin move in the lane to freeze a Smoky Mountain defender on her way to the basket. Langford’s second three of the game came in the third to help Bridgeport record another double-digit quarter.
Smoky added another three points to their total in the third, but the fatigue from multiple games within the span of days started to show. The Bridgeport lead had exploded to 32 after three quarters.
Facing the final 6 minutes of play in their season, the Lady Bears mustered one last burst of energy in the fourth quarter.
An Alyssa Susalla 3-pointer was the first basket made by Smoky for more than half of a quarter. Azariah Spurgeon was held scoreless until the fourth when she connected on a midrange jumper. She would also go 2-for-2 from the free throw line to finish her night.
Although it wasn’t the ending they had hoped for, the Lady Rockets were still able to celebrate a successful season and third place finish out of the nine teams in the county.
BRIDGEPORT (46): Ava Wheeler 17, Kennadee Langford 11, Matisse Bible 8, Emma Potter 4, Madylyn Bible 3, Damara Brown 2, Haylee Webber 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (19): Alyssa Susalla 6, Azariah Spurgeon 4, Jacey Ball 4, Sara Guzman 3, Kassie Davis 2.
