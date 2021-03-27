GATLINBURG—Safe to say the Cosby Lady Eagles carried some hot bats into the 2021 campaign with them.
Through their first two games of the year the Lady Eagles have churned out 40 runs, as they added to that mark with a dominant 22-4 win over the Gatlinburg-Pittman Lady Highlanders earlier this week.
As a team Cosby (2-1) punched out nine hits to go with 12 RBIs in the victory. The Lady Eagles had three with multi-hit efforts, as Reese Michaels had the team’s leading performance from the plate with two hits and three RBIs on the day.
Shylee Weeks and Katie Myers also had a pair of base knocks, with Weeks tallying a 2-RBI effort on a 1-out double in the second.
Michaels brought in the first of her three runs with an RBI single just before Weeks’ bases-clearing double in the second. Her big hit came later in the fourth on a 1-out, 2-RBI double of her own to bring in the Lady Eagles’ 20th and 21st runs of the game.
Senior catcher Leia Groat had the game’s first run on the board with an RBI single in the first. Fellow senior Daycee Weeks brought in the second run on a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it a 2-0 Cosby lead before the end of the first.
Daycee Weeks would add to her co-game-high three RBIs with a 2-RBI double later in the game.
Gatlinburg-Pittman moved runners around in the first, but couldn’t get any across. Instead, Kylee Cornwell picked up a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning while still holding a 2-run lead.
The Lady Highlanders did get on the board in the second, however, scoring all four of their runs for the game.
Cosby had already batted around in the top half of the second, so G-P’s effort still wasn’t enough to give it a lead at any point in Monday’s outing.
Kaymen Moss reined in Cosby’s third run on a sac-RBI grounded out to second. Cornwell put herself in position to score before the hit with a pair of stolen bases after being issued a lead-off walk.
Myers, Michaels and Groat each added runs in the second to help leave Cosby with a lead despite the short spurt out of the Lady Highlanders in the second.
The Lady Eagles continued to pile on runs by getting on base and making plays on the base path. With a 22-4 lead after four innings the game was called before the fifth could begin.
After a 2-0 start to the year Cosby did suffer a minor setback in an 11-1 loss to Knox Central on Wednesday. The program has a stretch of four games in six days upcoming before going on a brief hiatus during the school’s spring break week that begins on April 2.
