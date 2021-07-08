GREENEVILLE—Following a pandemic-delayed and shortened 2020-21 season, the Tusculum University women's soccer team is ready to take on a full schedule of matches when the 2021 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Young Harris.
The Pioneers battled through eight regular-season matches in the spring and qualified for the modified South Atlantic Conference Tournament after going 2-2-2 in six designated league matches. Tusculum was eliminated from the conference tournament in the quarterfinal round by eventual SAC runner-up Queens to finish the season with a 2-5-2 overall record.
Tusculum's 2021 fall schedule includes a slate of 11 conference contests and seven non-conference matches. Ten of the Pioneers' 18 matches will be played at Pioneer Field, where the Pioneers fashioned a 1-1-1 record in three contests during the spring of 2021.
Head coach Mike Joy, the dean of SAC women's soccer coaches, begins his 25th season on the Pioneer sidelines with 278 wins as Tusculum coach and 364 total victories as he starts his 30th year as a collegiate coach.
"It will be nice to return to a traditional fall season. This year sets up to be an exciting season, as we return nine starters and welcome some very talented freshmen," said Joy. "We are optimistic about the potential for successful 2021 campaign."
Prior to the start of the regular season, the Pioneers will travel to Hawaii for three preseason scrimmages in mid-August. The trip, which has traditionally taken place at four-year intervals throughout Joy's tenure, was postponed last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a great opportunity to bond as a team, play some quality teams on the island of Oahu, and start the season out right," said Joy. "It will help us prepare for a very tough regional and conference schedule in September and October."
The Pioneers host Young Harris to kick off the 2021 fall season on Thursday, Sept. 2. The Mountain Lions compiled a 4-4 record last season in the Peach Belt Conference and finished in sixth place in the league standings. The teams have met twice all-time, with Tusculum and Young Harris playing to a 2-2 draw in 2011 and the Pioneers earning a 2-1 win in 2019, both on the road.
Tusculum remains home through the Labor Day weekend and hosts King on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Tornado had a 1-6-2 overall record during the spring of 2021, and were 1-4-2 in conference play to finish eighth in Conference Carolinas. The teams have not met since 2016, when the Pioneers beat the Tornado 2-1 at Pioneer Field. Tusculum is 14-1 all-time against King, including five straight wins overall and a perfect 9-0 record at home.
The Pioneers will travel to Florida for the third straight fall season for a pair of matches, visiting Tampa on Friday, Sept. 10 and Eckerd on Sunday, Sept. 12. Tampa turned in a perfect 6-0-1 record last spring and has a 5-2-1 edge over Tusculum, with the last meeting a 3-1 Spartans win in 2015. All of the regular-season meetings between the Pioneers and Spartans have been played at a neutral site, with the lone home game a 5-0 Tampa win in the 2006 NCAA Division II quarterfinals. Eckerd did not play in the spring of 2021, having gone 6-7-2 overall and 2-6-2 in the Sunshine State Conference in the fall of 2019. The match will be the first-ever meeting between the Pioneers and Tritons.
Tusculum begins SAC play on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Lincoln Memorial. The Pioneers and Railsplitters played twice in the spring as part of the regular-season round-robin schedule, and both matches ended in a 1-1 draw. LMU finished 4-0-2 in the pod, but lost 2-1 in overtime to Limestone in the conference quarterfinals to end the year with a 4-2-2 record. Tusculum leads the all-time series with Lincoln Memorial by a 16-9-5 margin, with three of the last four meetings going to overtime.
The Pioneers are back home to play Mars Hill on Sunday, Sept. 19. The Lions were winless in six matches during the spring, including 2-0 and 4-0 setbacks to the Pioneers. The sweep extended Tusculum's lead in the all-time series over Mars Hill to 25-6.
Tusculum will step back out of conference play to renew their series with Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Pioneer Field. The Chargers turned in a 4-4-1 record in the spring of 2021 and finished fifth in the Gulf South Conference at 1-3-1. The program have met six times previously, with the home team winning each of the five non-neutral site matches. UAH won the last meeting 3-1 at home in 2017, while the Pioneers' last victory was 2-0 in the Chargers' last visit in 1999.
The Pioneers will head on the road for their next three matches, starting Saturday, Sept. 25 at Coker. The Cobras finished with an 0-6 record during the abbreviated spring schedule, and have lost 29 straight SAC matches and 34 of their last 35 contests overall over the past three seasons. Tusculum is 7-0 against Coker since the Cobras joined the SAC in 2013.
Tusculum will then visit rival Carson-Newman on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The Eagles were second in the Pioneers' pod during the spring season with a 4-2 record, and lost to eventual league champion Lenoir-Rhyne 2-1 in the SAC quarterfinals to finish with a 4-3 record. Two of the Eagles' wins came over the Pioneers, including a 3-2 overtime decision in Jefferson City. Three straight wins by the Eagles over the Pioneers have given Carson-Newman a slim 20-19-2 edge in the all-time series.
October will begin with a visit to Anderson on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Trojans were 1-5 in conference play last season and 1-6 overall, and are winless in their last five meetings with the Pioneers (0-3-2). Tusculum won the last meeting 1-0 at home in 2019, with Anderson's last victory coming in 2015 as the Pioneers hold a 7-4-4 advantage in the series.
Tusculum will return home for three straight matches, starting with a non-conference tilt with Georgia College on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The Bobcats were 4-6 in the Peach Belt Conference last season and finished in eighth place in the league. Tusculum leads the all-time series 3-1, with the last meeting a 1-0 Pioneer home win in 2015.
The Pioneers welcome Newberry to Pioneer Field on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Wolves turned in a 4-4 overall record in the spring and went 2-4 in conference matches, placing them third in their four-team pod. The Wolves beat the Pioneers 2-0 in their last meeting in 2019, but Tusculum still has a 19-3-4 advantage in the all-time series with Newberry.
After a week break, Tusculum's final six matches are against teams that played postseason soccer last spring, starting with defending SAC Champion Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday, Oct. 17. The Bears compiled a 4-1-1 conference record to earn the fourth seed in the SAC Tournament, then beat Carson-Newman, Catawba and Queens to win the postseason championship for the first time since 2012. Lenoir-Rhyne beat Tusculum 2-1 in a non-conference spring match, and is unbeaten in its last five matches with the Pioneers (4-0-1). The Bears lead the all-time series with the Pioneers by a 17-13-3 margin.
Tusculum will play its first-ever conference match against Limestone on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Saints made their SAC debut during the spring of 2021 and went 4-2 in their pod and 5-3 overall, advancing to the conference semifinals before falling 1-0 to eventual runner-up Queens. The Saints and Pioneers have met twice previously, with Tusculum winning 6-0 at home in 1992 and Limestone capturing a 2-1 home victory in 2017.
The Pioneers will play their final regular-season road match on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wingate. The Bulldogs finished 2-3-1 in conference play but earned the eighth and final seed in the SAC Tournament, falling 2-1 in overtime to Catawba in the quarterfinals to end the year with a 2-4-2 record. Tusculum's 1-0 home win in 2019 snapped a six-match winless streak to Wingate, and gave the Pioneers a 13-12-3 lead in the all-time series.
The regular season ends with three consecutive home matches, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 27 against Columbus State. The Cougars finished third in the Peach Belt Conference at 5-1-1, and advanced to the finals before falling in penalty kicks to Flagler in the title match to end the spring at 6-1-2. Columbus State has won seven of the 10 matches with Tusculum in the all-time series, including a 6-0 win in their last match in 2018. Tusculum has dropped six in a row since a 2-1 win over the seventh-ranked Cougars in 2008.
Tusculum will host Catawba on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Indians were the top seed in the SAC Tournament after going 5-1 in regular-season conference play, but were bounced from the tournament in the semifinals with a 1-0 overtime loss to Lenoir-Rhyne. The Indians, who were 7-2-0 in the spring, beat the Pioneers 1-0 in their season opener in February and took the lead in the all-time series 11-10-4.
The regular season wraps up on Wednesday, Nov. 3 against Queens. The Royals won their SAC pod with a 5-1 league mark and defeated the Pioneers 3-1 in the quarterfinals en route to the championship match, where they lost to Lenoir-Rhyne 2-1 in overtime. Queens went 7-2-1 in the spring and has trimmed Tusculum's lead in the all-time series to 6-5-1. The Pioneers' last win over the Royals was a 2-1 home victory in 2018.
The top eight teams in the final SAC standings will qualify for the Women's Soccer Championship tournament. The tournament will begin on Saturday, Nov. 6 at campus sites and continue until the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 14.
