Down to its final strike in the ninth inning, No. 1/1 Tennessee rallied for five late runs to defeat Florida, 6-4, in 11 innings to complete the weekend sweep at Condron Family Ballpark.
True freshman designated hitter Christian Moore was the hero, plating the tying runs with a two-out single in the ninth inning before blasting a two-run homer in the 11th to put the Volunteers ahead 6-4.
Redmond Walsh was rock solid out of the bullpen, pitching three shutout innings of hitless relief to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the year. With the win, Tennessee became the first team in SEC history to start conference play 17-1. The only other team to start 16-1 was the 1951 Vols.
