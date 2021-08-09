Going into the final week of the preseason, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks are finding just where they stand as they prepare for week one.
On Friday the team went through its second and final preseason scrimmage as it hosted Class 3A power Unicoi County. The Blue Devils are coming off a 5-5 season that ended in the first round of the State Playoffs in 2020.
Third-year head coach Scotty Dykes mainly wanted to see improvement from the team's first scrimmage of the preseason at CAK a week prior.
While he felt like he got that early in the evening, he still came away wanting more out of his group by the end of the night.
"Effort-wise, when we were fresh we were better this week," Dykes said. "We had two of the best practices we've had in a long time, this week. We're getting there, but still have so far to go.
"Still some mistakes we've got to clean up. Execution has to be better. I realize we're super young, but we can't rely on that excuse.”
