COSBY — Brody Williams asked two simple questions on Monday night.
With 16 seconds left on the clock and Cosby Middle School trailing by two points at its own 12-yard-line, Williams’ first inquiry went to quarterback Matthew McMahon.
COSBY — Brody Williams asked two simple questions on Monday night.
With 16 seconds left on the clock and Cosby Middle School trailing by two points at its own 12-yard-line, Williams’ first inquiry went to quarterback Matthew McMahon.
“Before that play had started, Matthew had banged up his knee a little bit,” said Williams. “I asked if he could throw one more pass, and he said yes.”
Then, Williams turned to receiver Gage McCarty — who had already caught one touchdown and rushed for another — and asked if he could get in the end zone one more time.
His answer was the same as McMahon’s: yes.
What followed was a moment that brought Cosby’s crowd to its feet, yet is best experienced through those who lived this moment themselves.
McMahon fired a simple screen pass to McCarty, who brought the ball in before turning upfield. He evaded one Hancock tackler, then another, weaving his way 88 yards to the house, giving Cosby its first lead since the first quarter.
The two-point conversion failed, and the Eagles still had to cover on the kickoff — but the final result had been accomplished: Cosby 46, Hancock 42.
“It’s awesome to see that stuff happen, but when you get to be a part of it, and for me on as the head coach, there’s not too many feelings like it,” said Williams.
The moment capped a wild game that featured several lead changes, as well as a second-half shootout to determine the winner.
“We couldn’t stop their run game, and they had a good pass on us for a touchdown,” said Williams. “So really, it was a shootout.”
The game didn’t start that way, as Cosby took an 8-0 lead. But Hancock was quick to respond, and they took a 20-8 lead before holding on for a 20-16 advantage at the break.
Each team only mustered one touchdown in the third quarter, with both offenses slowing down a bit.
But things ramped up quickly in the final minutes, as Cosby scored 22 points and matched Hancock step-for-step to clinch the win.
Ayden McGaha had one rushing touchdown for Cosby, as did McMahon. Oakland Cameron reached skyward for a lone touchdown catch, and, as mentioned, McCarty had two scores already before his final trip to the end zone.
On Tuesday, Williams reflected on the pride that the moment and Cosby’s comeback brought.
“They’re all tough as pine knots,” he said. “They’ve been buckling down and doing things like that. That competitive edge, the one that wants to take the last second shot or pitch with bases loaded. That winning mentality?
“Sometimes you’ll have a team with only one or two kids that have that. I’ve got a team full of them.”
Up next, Cosby will look to carry that mentality into a matchup with Lakeway.
Kickoff is set for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.