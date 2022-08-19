NEWPORT — After Baylor Baxter coughed up the football to allow a Cherokee safety and a 2-0 Chiefs lead in Friday night’s season-opening first quarter, the senior quarterback came to the sideline offering three simple words: “I’ll bounce back.”

The next drive, Baxter followed through on his statement. First, he found Brazen Stewart for a 16-yard strike to put CCHS inside the 10. Two plays later, Baxter stretched across the pylon for an 11-yard touchdown, the first score of the season, and he was immediately buried in a dog pile of black jerseys and red helmets.

