Cocke County defensive lineman Teycien Massengill is mobbed by teammates after returning an interception 18 yards for a touchdown in the Fighting Cocks’ season opener against Cherokee at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Cocke County quarterback Baylor Baxter (1) rolls out to pass during the Fighting Cocks’ season opener against Cherokee at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Jake Nichols
Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes talks to his team during its season opener against Cherokee at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Jake Nichols
NEWPORT — After Baylor Baxter coughed up the football to allow a Cherokee safety and a 2-0 Chiefs lead in Friday night’s season-opening first quarter, the senior quarterback came to the sideline offering three simple words: “I’ll bounce back.”
The next drive, Baxter followed through on his statement. First, he found Brazen Stewart for a 16-yard strike to put CCHS inside the 10. Two plays later, Baxter stretched across the pylon for an 11-yard touchdown, the first score of the season, and he was immediately buried in a dog pile of black jerseys and red helmets.
“That was huge,” said CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes. “That was one of the things we talked about, fighting through adversity. I was glad to see that.”
The rest of the Fighting Cocks followed suit, cashing in on an electric offense and three forced turnovers for a 33-9 win over Cherokee — the first season-opening win in Scotty Dykes’ tenure.
“I’m feeling great,” said Baxter after the clock hit zero. “We were projected to go 0-10, and that set the mentality right there. It feels great to come out and get a home win.”
Baxter led CCHS with nine passes for 98 yards and no touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 42 yards and two scores on the ground.
In total, Cocke County finished with 237 yards of total offense with an average of almost five yards per play — but Baxter was far from the only CCHS player to find success.
Oren Hazelwood added a Cocke County cushion with eight carries for 54 yards, averaging out to 6.8 yards per carry.
After Baxter’s initial score, Lakkin France connected with Brazen Stewart for a 42-yard touchdown strike to make the score 14-2. Stewart totaled seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, adding 2.5 tackles on the other side of the ball.
And, as soon as Stewart crossed the goal line, his defensive teammates picked up where the CCHS offense left off.
Linebacker Carson Devotie recovered a loose ball that CCHS turned into a 33-yard Anthony Steinbacher field goal, and Teycien Massengill snagged a tipped pass and rumbled 18 yards for a pick-six that sent the Big Red’s sideline into hysterics.
Devotie led the Fighting Cocks with five total tackles, two for loss, and Zeke Ramos and Chris Flockhart had three tackles apiece.
Overall, the CCHS defense held Cherokee to 181 yards of offense and 3.2 yards per play.
“Three turnovers, defense flying around, doing what we expected them to do,” said Dykes. “That’s a great first showing. Coach Keller and the defensive staff did a great job.”
After Massengill’s magic, the score remained the same through halftime.
Then, the Fighting Cocks’ front happened again — and Baxter made it count once more for his second rushing touchdown, a 29-yard sprint to the left pylon.
Cocke County’s defense also stepped up late in the third quarter, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone after Cherokee wound its way to a 4th-and-1 at the Big Red 4-yard-line.
The night did not come without a couple of dips, though, as Cocke County also fizzled out on a 4th-and-1 — this one at the Chiefs’ 13-yard-line late in the first half.
Cocke County also suffered multiple touchdown-negating penalties, the most glaring of which came on a holding call that prevented what would have been a weaving Donovan Ramsey kickoff return to open the season.
“I think every time Donovan touched the ball he was called back, so those are tough to see,” Dykes lamented. “Those are things we can’t do to be a quality teams, like teams in our conference and region. But again, the effort’s there and I’ll take that.”
Late in the second half, Steinbacher nailed a 42-yard field goal that looked like it would hold the final margin — but Noah Parvin raced 23 yards for Cherokee’s only score with 3:05 left on the clock.
Up next, the Fighting Cocks will turn their attention to a rivalry matchup with Jefferson County on the Patriots’ turf in Dandridge. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET next Friday.
