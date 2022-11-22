Before breaking for Thanksgiving, elementary basketball teams across the county took the court on Monday night.
Here are scores and updates from the matchups:
In the girls’ edition of Smoky Mountain versus Cosby, the Lady Bears defeated the Lady Eagles 28-24 in overtime.
Azariah Spurgeon poured in 15 points to lead Smoky, followed by five points from Kassie Davis, four from Matty Rush and two each from Sophia Summerlin and Jaycey Ball.
Katey Moore and Zayli Spencer led the Lady Eagles with nine and seven points, respectively.
Haddley Williams accounted for six points, while Addie Cline scored one in overtime.
In the boys’ edition, Cosby beat Smoky 48-21. Oaklon Cameron scored half the Eagles’ points with 24, followed by Colton Jenkins with eight and Matthew McMahan with six.
Aiden McGaha and Drake Woodson scored four and three points; respectively, while Caden Gray and Gage McCarty combined for three points to finish out the total for Cosby.
Ezra Spurgeon led Smoky with 10 points, followed by Brody Stooksbury with seven. Johnnie Merkle and Levi Reed accounted for two points each.
In Parrottsville versus Grassy Fork, the Lady Parrotts beat the Lady Ravens 42-28 to avenge Grassy’s win at the beginning of this season.
Mallory Nease and Georgia Knight led the Lady Parrotts with 17 and 14 points, respectively, while Chloe Niethammer scored seven. Loretta Kickliter and Molly Layman had two apiece.
For Smoky, Ripley Groat and Ava Wheeler had nine and eight points, respectively. Stella Raines scored four points, Bella Stanton had three, and Kinnlea Norwood and Ava Woods had two each.
On the boys’ side, the Parrotts outlasted the Ravens 54-48. Logan Bowlin put up 20 points for Parrottsville, followed by Vicente Ramos with 13 and John Dillon Ramsey with 10. Easton Whitlock and Abe Kickliter rounded out P-ville’s scoring with five and three points, respectively.
The Ravens featured several double-digit scorers, with Draiden Sneed leading the way at 14 points. Asher Faison put up 13, Eli Gilliam had 12 and Waylon McGaha had nine to round out the points for Grassy.
In the girls’ edition of Bridgeport versus Del Rio, the Lady Rockets took off and never stopped en route to a 36-7 win. Matisse Bible led Bridgeport with 13 points, followed by Arianna Mendez with six.
Cadleigh Posey and Kennedi Blankenship had four points each, while Maddie Gray, Taylor Donnelly, Damara Brown and Mia McCarter had two each. Hazel Williams had one point.
Makenna Howard scored all seven points for the Lady Trojans.
On the boys’ side, Bridgeport won 52-19 off a widespread effort. Elijah Hill had eight points, Zai Tinsley had seven, and Addy Pack, Rider Finchum and Branson Dunn had six each. Cornelius Carr, Gavin Gilliland and Westin Hall had four points apiece, while Ethan Bradshaw and Marcus Paulette had two each.
For the Trojans, Mayson Turner and Eli Sprouse had nine and six points, respectively. Adam Bishop and Chance Orr had two points each.
To round out the county matchups, Centerview split its games with Northwest.
The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Patriots 41-8, as Amelia Ellison scored 13 points and Elizza Cook and Josie Shaver had 10 each. Emma Calfee, Haidyn Penton, Kaydence Penton and Camie Crosby had two apiece.
Northwest featured six points from Maria Messer and two from Karon Gonzalez.
On the boys’ side, Northwest beat Centerview 61-22. Tyson Sutton had 16 points, while Zander Hale and Donovan Campos had 14 each. Jude Oliva had 11 to finish the double-digit scoring, and Josue Mejia and Cairo Grayton had four and two, respectively.
Brody Hudson and Drayden Shurley accounted for nine and eight points, respectively, to lead Centerview. Ben Lewis and Ryan Barrett had two points each, while Owen Turner had one point.
