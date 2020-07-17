KODAK—Hoping to end the week on a better note, the second-to-last week of the East Tennessee High School Baseball League proved unkind for the Newport Fighting Cocks.
Coming into a twin bill after a heartbreaking defeat on Monday, the Fighting Cocks were stranded with two more losses to their season on Thursday. Newport dropped its first outing in a 6-0 shutout to the Carter Mean Green in the early afternoon slot, and finished the night with a 15-2 defeat to the Hardin Valley Knox Hawks in the nightcap.
Newport (2-6-2) gave up four runs through the first two innings, allowing Carter (4-5-1) to get out to a comfortable early advantage that the Mean Green utilized the rest of the way to a six-run shutout.
"I think, all things considered, we got off to a bad start but played them pretty evenly after that," Fighting Cocks coach Andy Chrisman said. "Spotting them four runs was the difference maker. I think our heads were in it, but it's tough when you start off as badly as we did."
The Fighting Cocks held them to five hits on the afternoon, most of which came through the first half of the game. Carter's first four runs were all RBIs.
"Once they jumped out early on us, it almost felt like the game was already decided," Chrisman said. "They got four early runs, and from there it didn't present us a lot of opportunities to come back."
Newport showed a sign of life in the bottom half of the fourth after loading the bases two outs. However, the Mean Green picked up the final out as Carter pitcher Blake Shelton picked up his seventh of nine strikeouts on the afternoon in the five innings he pitched.
"We loaded the bases that inning with a chance to score, but didn't," Chrisman said. "That really felt like the end of it. We put guys on after that, but still have struggled with situational hitting this entire summer."
Carter added runs in the fourth and sixth innings to increase its advantage. Newport would leave two more runners stranded in scoring position before being retired for the final time in the seventh.
In the nightcap, the Fighting Cocks put the first run on the board before Hardin Valley (9-1-1) unloaded with nine runs in the third to blow the game open. Newport would get one more run across, but couldn't overcome the mid-game hole the Knox Hawks sunk them in.
After Thursday's defeats, Newport will officially wrap up its stay at the East Tennessee High School Baseball League put on by the Tennessee Smokies organization on Tuesday.
While the results weren't what they wanted, this summer's one-off season has served as an invaluable opportunity for the program after the TSSAA spring sports season was cancelled.
"This league has been good because it's put us in situations that we're going to have to learn to adapt in," Chrisman said. "The main purpose of participating in this league was to give our seniors a proper sendoff since their season was cancelled, but it's served well for us by getting experience for our younger guys.
"This summer has given us the chance to grow when it seemed we weren't going to have a season, and that should benefit us moving forward into next spring."
The Fighting Cocks will play their final game on Tuesday, July 21, against the Sevier County Cavaliers. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
