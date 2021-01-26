COSBY—No mistake about it. The District 2-A title still runs through the Cosby hills.
That’s no surprise to anyone on The Hill, even though an experienced, battle-tested Hancock County Indians squad came in and gave the Eagles all they wanted on Monday night.
In the end, it was Cosby coming away with a crucial 44-39 victory, staying unbeaten in league play with the postseason looming not too far in the distance.
“I know when Hancock County comes to town you can throw the records out the window,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “As the score would indicate, this was a defensive war tonight. I’m just proud of my guys for finding a way to score when we needed and pull out a win.”
An unsung hero on the night, Corey Askew may have had three of the biggest shots of the to help lift Cosby to Monday night’s victory.
The Eagles led by three late in the game. With 1:46 left, Askew broke free from the Hancock County defense, Trey Johnson found sitting wide open underneath the basket for the easiest score of the night, putting Cosby ahead by five with time winding down.
Hancock County had opportunities to cut back into the lead, but Cosby’s smothering defense made it difficult to get a shot to fall.
After back-to-back empty trips, and time ticking down to the 30-second mark, Cosby strengthened its lead to seven in the final minute. The Indians got a score back, but could come no closer than five by the final horn.
“I told the guys earlier in the year there may be games we need to score in the 80’s and 90’s, and then there will be games where we have to score in the high-30’s or low-40’s and rely on defense. That’s exactly the type of game we got tonight,” Brooks said.
“I couldn’t be any more pleased with the way we played defensively. Super thrilled and excited for my guys tonight.”
Johnson would lead the Eagles in scoring with a game-high 18 points. Joe Ferguson was the Indians’ leading scorer, as he finished with 11 point.
Monday’s win played out in the type of fashion Cosby can expect some postseason games to go. Being able to grind out a win in such gritty fashion gives Brooks reason to believe the grueling slate laid out for the program this season is beginning to pay off.
“A win like this is a testament to the schedule we’ve played,” Brooks said. “We never panicked, tonight. With our schedule, we’ve already put ourselves in spots where we had to fight back and value every possession. I thought we kept our composure really well, and that’s what allowed us to persevere.”
With the outright district lead now in hand, Cosby could feasibly go from playing one of the more difficult schedules in the state to having the more convenient path to another league title, should it rein in another regular season championship in the district at year’s end.
Hancock County came out strong, as it opened the game with 11 unanswered points, holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly the entirety of the opening period.
Askew was finally able to get Cosby on the board, though, as he bounced in a shot in the lane with under 30 seconds to play in the first. The Indians still held serve with a strong defensive effort in the first eight minutes, as they led 11-2 going into the second.
Cosby would remedy its scoring drought in the first minute of the second, as Paxton Coggins buried a contested three from the wing to cut Hancock County’s lead to six.
That basket sparked a 6-0 run that brought the Eagles back within a single possession of the lead just under the six minute mark of the second quarter.
“I knew the lid had to come off the rim for us at some point,” Brooks said. “We never panicked. We showed we had resolve, and I think that’s a big reason why this game never got away from us. If we didn’t come out better in the second quarter we may not have come out on top.”
Cosby returned the favor with a heady defensive effort in the second, as it held Hancock County to no made shots from the field for nearly the first five minutes of the period. Nate Cantwell snapped that drought, though, sinking a three for the corner to push the Indians’ lead back to an 18-11 margin with 3:12 left in the first half.
The Eagles rallied with an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the night, 19-18, in the final minute of the half. Askew buried a three before the buzzer to keep the Eagles ahead, 22-20, going into he break.
“The way we finished the half shifted momentum,” Brooks said. “They had us contained for most of the first half, so for Corey to hit that shot and send us into the half with the lead, I know that was a big hit for them.”
The second half started as a low-scoring affair, but Cosby still had the only four points of the early portion of the half, as it built its lead to a 26-20 advantage with 3:47 left in the third.
Hancock County finally got on the board with an and-1 bucket from Chandler Ferguson with less than three minutes to play in the frame.
Only 11 points were scored in total in the third. Cosby led by two in the final seconds, but a three at the buzzer from Tyler Harrison gave the Indians a one point, 27-26 lead going into the fourth.
Cosby scored a quick five points to reclaim a four point lead in the first minute of the fourth. Hancock County came back with four quick points of its own to knot the game up at 31-all with just under six minutes remaining.
The Eagles jumped their lead back to a five point advantage with under four minutes to play, but the Indians brought it back to within a single possession with 2:58 remaining.
Needing a basket to extend the game beyond a single possession, Askew had his third bucket of the night on an easy lay-in underneath the hoop. Cosby went ahead by seven a minute later, as Hancock County could not find the answers it needed.
The Indians got one more shot to fall in the final seconds, but in the end it was Cosby coming away with a five point victory to remain unbeaten in league play.
“Some people may see this as an ugly game,” Brooks said. “I see it as a defensive slug fest. Hard-nosed defense, bodies flying all over the floor. This game was a war, tonight. We knew we’d have to win a game or two in this kind of fashion, and we’re going to have our fair share of challenges like this if we want to go far in the postseason, too.”
