COSBY—Hot bats have carried the Cosby Lady Eagles for most of the 2021 season, thus far.
On Wednesday, it was their defense that got the job done, though.
Cosby secured a crucial 10-3 victory over the Washburn Lady Pirates on Wednesday, keeping the Lady Eagles unbeaten in league.
"We're still unbeaten in district, which is what matters the most," Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. "We've got another tough one at the end of the week at Hancock County. I'm proud of my girls tonight for the way they battled. This win is big."
Washburn held the early lead, 1-0, after the first, but Cosby (7-2, 2-0 District 2-A) with three runs in the third and an extra in the fourth to lead 4-1 going into the fifth.
Washburn narrowed the margin to a single run in the top half of the frame, but three insurance runs in each of the next two innings allowed the Lady Eagles to come away with a 7-run victory.
Cosby's defense set the tone early in the game by getting out of a bases loaded situation while only surrendering one run.
The Lady Pirates loaded the bases in the first with no outs, but their only run came on a bases-loaded walk.
The Lady Eagles got the first out by tagging the lead runner at the plate. They followed that by catching the next lead runner in a rundown between third base and the plate. Freshman hurler Reese Michaels closed the inning with the first of her six strikeouts on the day.
"That was huge to get out of that just giving up one run," Bryant said. "Washburn's a team that carried a lot of confidence. For us to come out and limit that damage in the first inning was huge."
As Bryant suggested on Monday, Cosby struggled with the pitching from Washburn's Tori Coffman in the early going.
Coffman struck out nine on the day, and retired the side in order in the bottom half of the first. She held the Lady Eagles scoreless through the first two frames.
"She's a really good pitcher. Possibly one of the best out there in our class. She can throw heat and hit her marks, which makes her tough to go against," Bryant said. "To score as many runs as we did against her is phenomenal. Not just us, but any team. They've held teams to low numbers all year long."
Just as they had on Monday against Knox Central, though, the Lady Eagles adjusted and made progress on Coffman as the game went on.
Cosby senior Lauren Ford may have gotten the best out of Coffman with her performance.
Ford put Cosby's first three runs on the board. In the third, with the bases juiced and two outs, Ford ripped a line drive into center that cleared the bases for three runs. She followed that with her fourth RBI of the game in the fifth, again finding grass on an RBI double.
"She's had some struggles. She felt she hadn't been hitting well as of late, but I told her she's hitting nearly .400, and they pay people millions to hit .250," Bryant said. "She's kept after it, and I had her do some special things (against Northview Academy) that I think helped build her confidence.
"She's a senior and knows how to play this game. She's already going to play college basketball. She's an athlete, and sometimes you have to let athletes play."
She finished the game 2-for-4, both hits being extra-base hits, to go with her team-leading four RBIs on the afternoon.
As a team the Lady Eagles churned out 10 hits and eight RBIs in Wednesday's victory. They've also continued their streak of scoring at least 10 runs in all seven of their wins on the season.
Just as Cosby found its rhythm at the plate, the defense's play began to elevate.
Michaels and the Lady Eagles defense sat Washburn down in order in three of the seven innings played on Wednesday, and allowed just two hits in the five innings the Lady Pirates didn't get a score.
"The defense came to play, today," Bryant said. "They really come alive a little (against Northview Academy). They started to catch up to our offense. We've had some mistakes we've had to learn from, but we've adjusted in the field and moved some people around, and it seems to have paid off for us."
Michaels also helped herself in the win with a 2-out RBI single in the fourth to extend Cosby's advantage to a 4-1 lead. She went 3-for-4 from the plate with a pair of extra-base hits.
Washburn narrowed the margin with a pair of runs in the fifth. Coffman got hold of a 2-out RBI double, and scored herself after an error.
Cosby responded with three runs in the bottom half, two of which came off Washburn errors.
The Lady Eagles continued to clamp down on the defensive end in the sixth, turning a double play and stranding a runner on third. They followed that with RBIs from Shylee Weeks and Leia Groat and hard ground balls sent into center and left field.
Daycee Weeks put the final run on the board with a sacrifice-RBI grounded to third that allowed Groat to score from third.
Cosby retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.
