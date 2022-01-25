ROGERSVILLE—The Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors defeated the North Greene Lady Huskies Monday evening to advance to the TMSAA Championship game.
It was a relatively easy game for the Lady Warriors as they cruised to a 54-6 victory over the Lady Huskies. They will take on Rogersville City in the championship game on Wednesday at Cherokee High School. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter led the way for the Lady Warriors in their win over North Greene. The pair combined to score 31 total points for the evening.
It was an all out assault by the Lady Warriors from the opening tip. Carter went to work early with a quick two point basket followed by a 3-pointer. Shropshire and Meredith Grooms each added four points in the quarter to up the Lady Warriors’ total. Ellie Proffitt and Lexi Massengill each added a basket to catch the Lady Huskies on their heels and take an early 19-0 lead after one.
Shropshire exploded in the second quarter for 11 of her team high 18 points. She would score all but three of the NGS points during the period. The Lady Huskies had no answer for the Lady Warriors. They would only score 4 points during the first two quarters of play. NGS held a commanding 33-4 lead at the half.
The onslaught continued for the Lady Warriors in the third quarter. The quartet of Shropshire, Carter, Grooms and Proffitt went back to work easily shredding the Lady Huskey defense. The core group scored 13 points in the frame in what was already a blowout. Massengill added in another basket of her own before the end of the period to put the Lady Warriors up 48-6 heading into the final quarter of play.
The Lady Warriors would add six more points to their total in the fourth period, while holding the Lady Huskies scoreless once again to bookend the first quarter.
NGS (54): Karmine Shropshire 18, Hayden Carter 13, Meredith Grooms 8, Ellie Proffitt 7, Lexi Massengill 6, Molly Roberts 2.
NORTH GREENE (6): Chloe Keys 4, Teaganne Vakkur 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.