The 15th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home for another in-state battle, as the Vols are set to take on Tennessee Tech Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee is coming off of a two-game weekend in Connecticut at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in which it split contests with No. 5 Villanova and No. 18 North Carolina. The Vols fell to Villanova on Saturday, 71-53, before defeating North Carolina on Sunday, 89-72.
Friday's game can streamed online through SEC Network+/WatchESPN. Visit espn.com/watch or download the ESPN app to view the game on a computer or mobile device.
