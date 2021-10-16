It has been since early September since the Cosby Eagles have taken the field at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Their last venture at home was a heartbreaking loss at home against the Jellico Blue Devils, 34-26.
Friday’s result was mostly the same, as Unaka traveled to Cosby for the first time since 2018 and left with a 54-12 victory over the Eagles.
The last time both teams took the gridiron, Unaka came from behind in overtime to beat the Eagles, 34-28.
This time Unaka (6-2, 3-1 Region 1-A) steamrolled past the Cosby Eagles (0-8, 0-4 Region 1-A) in their first home game since the mid-season mark.
