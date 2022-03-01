Cocke County suffered a bitter loss to Greeneville Monday evening in the Region 1-3A Semifinal. The Lady Red were just a win away from playing in the Region Championship game and securing a sub-state birth.
Cocke County held a 15 point lead midway through the third quarter, but little by little it would slip away. Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey controlled the fourth quarter scoring 13 of her 30 points in the final period. Her five points with under 15 seconds to play would lead the Lady Greene Devils to the 73-69 victory.
