They Lady Eagles were triumphant in their matchup against the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday in what was the final day game of the elementary season.
Cosby’s Aden Heatherly led all scorers in the contest with 10 points in the game. The Lady Eagles had a strong first quarter of play led by Katey Moore. Moore knocked down a 3-pointers early in the game to set the tone for the Lady Eagles.
They would go on to score 15 points in the opening frame. Shots continued to fall in the second quarter for Cosby as Northwest struggled to find offensive production. The Lady Eagles would post 12 points in the quarter led by Heatherly with six. The score at the half was Lady Eagles 27, Northwest 0.
There was an offensive lull for Cosby to start the third period. Both teams traded missed baskets throughout the quarter leaving Cosby with a 30-0 heading into the final quarter. The Lady Eagles would scatter six points across the final minutes of play to earn the victory.
