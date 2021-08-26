ROGERSVILLE—It was only a matter of time before the Cosby Lady Eagles found the win column in 2021.
After a challenging start to the year at the annual Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg over the weekend, the Lady Eagles notched their first win of the year in a 5-2 triumph on the road at Class AA Cherokee on Tuesday.
The win is also the first under first-year head coach Tim Moss, who joined the program as an assistant in 2019 for the program's first ever state tournament run.
Moss served as an assistant to James Groat last season, and was promoted to head coach upon Groat's resignation at the end of the year.
The win was made all the more special for Moss, as his daughter — junior Kaymen Moss — booted in one of Cosby's five goals on the evening.
Freshmen Chloe Hance and Addy Woods punched in two goals apiece to round out the scoring for the Lady Eagles. Senior Gracie Johnson, one of just a few returning members that was on the 2019 state tournament squad, picked up the win in goal with 16 saves.
Cosby's next match comes in a highly anticipated match against inter-county rival Cocke County. That match kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. at Cocke County High School.
