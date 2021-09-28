LAKE CITY—The Cocke County High cross country team is plugging away at the 2021 season.
This year’s campaign has a different look after two of the program’s top runners have graduated in the last two years. That just leaves opportunities for some of the young up and comers to step up and make a name for themselves in a program that’s historically been well-versed in 5K’s.
On Thursday both the Lady Red and Fighting Cocks put out efforts to build momentum toward the end of the season. Senior Chelsea Kelley led the girls’ effort with a run of 25 minutes, five seconds. She was closely followed by sophomore Jessi Swanger, who came in just three seconds behind her.
As a team, all five members of the Lady Red finished toward the top half of the 91-runner field.
For the boys, sophomore Noah Caughran continued to lead the way with a run of 20 minutes, 21 seconds. Freshman Evan Miller clocked in with a time of 21 minutes, 20 seconds just behind Caughran.
There are 10 underclassmen that make up the CCHS cross country program, four of which are freshmen.
The group will continue its season on Thursday with a trip up to Bristol for the Randy Smith Classic. It’s one of just two events remaining on the schedule before the postseason begins in late October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.