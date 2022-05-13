CCHS senior Bryce Click started on the mound for the Big Red against the Claiborne County Bulldogs. He would give up five runs in the first inning, which led the Fighting Cocks to turn to Dylan Jackson and Trent Leas. The pair would give up the remainder of Claiborne's runs in the 16-3 loss.
JEFFERSON CITY—The 2022 season for the Fighting Cocks came to an end Wednesday afternoon as they fell to the Claiborne County Bulldogs 16-3. The Bulldogs put five on the board in the first inning to chase senior starter Bryce Click from the game.
Cocke County would fail to solve the riddle that was Claiborne’s offense just days after they defeated the Bulldogs in the opening round of the district tournament. The Fighting Cocks rolled out Dylan Jackson and Chandler Gregg to try and stop the bleeding, but the Bulldogs would tack on 11 more runs to take the win in five innings.
The Big Red were limited to just two hits over five frames. Senior Chandler Gregg went 1-for-2 in the game with a run scored, and freshman Trent Leas was 1-for-1 with a run scored. Claiborne pitching would rack up six strikeouts while issuing five free passes to Cocke County hitters.
All three Big Red runs were plated in the top of the fifth inning after things were started by Sway Holt who drew a leadoff walk. Gregg delivered a single to move Holt into scoring position. A pair of walks were issued to Leas and Dylan Webb, which pushed the first run across for the Fighting Cocks.
Claiborne’s Challen Massengill would continue to struggle, walking Jackson to put another run on the board for the Big Red. Massengill was pulled in favor of Dylan Foster who would strikeout Click swinging.
Freshman Taylos Thomas hit a sac fly to center field to score Leas, but that would be the end of the Big Red comeback. Foster would strike out Isaac Dorsey to end the game and Cocke County’s season.
The Fighting Cocks finished the year with a 6-27 record but looks to build with the promising group of freshmen that saw ample playing time this year. Two seniors will depart leaving holes in the pitching staff and at third and catcher, but several options are available to fill the positions next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.