After a one-week hiatus, the Cosby Eagles set out on another long trek. This time to Roan Mountain to face Region 1-A rival, the Cloudland Highlanders.
Unfortunately, the business trip was cut short as the Highlanders high-scoring second quarter was too much for the Eagles as they fell to Cloudland on the road, 52-18.
Cosby and Cloudland traded scores to start the game, but the Highlanders put up 40 unanswered points to finish the remainder of the first half and take a 46-6 lead into the locker room.
Cosby’s next game will be on the road, once more, to North Greene to play the Huskies before it rounds out the final four games of the season at Virgil Ball Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.