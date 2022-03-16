The sophomore season for Shylee Weeks at Cosby High School has started with a bang thanks to three home runs over the first two games of the 2022 season. Weeks had a career day on Tuesday going 3-for-4 with two home runs and 4 RBIs in Cosby’s 11-3 win over West High School.
Most of the damage was done in the bottom of the second inning with the Lady Eagles trailing 2-1. Cosby batted around in the inning, that saw them turn the one run deficit in to a 7-2 lead. Week’s two run blast to right field gave her three RBIs in her first two plate appearances.
She would leadoff the fourth inning with her second bomb of the game, a solo shot to center field to give the Lady Eagles a 10-2 advantage. Cosby pitcher Reese Michaels would strikeout 14 and help her own cause with 3 RBIs in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.