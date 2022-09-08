Cosby's Kaymen Moss (17) tries to corral the ball while being defended by Cocke County's Mia Budirahaija on Tuesday night at Virgil Ball Stadium. Cosby lost to CCHS 2-1 in the teams' first meeting this season.
COSBY — Leading into Tuesday’s rivalry matchup against Cocke County, Tim Moss had seen everything he had wanted and expected out of his 2022 Cosby girls’ soccer team.
“Throughout all of our games this year, we have played as a team,” Moss said. “We’ve communicated, we’ve passed, we’ve supported each other. We were a team.”
On Tuesday night, that changed.
“I had 11 individuals doing their own individual thing,” said Moss. “And never did it start clicking together. And when you have 11 individuals against one team, that’s never going to turn out in your favor.”
His statement seemed to carry across the grass of an emptying Virgil Ball Stadium, where Cosby (1-6) had just lost 2-1 to Cocke County.
The loss was especially painful given that this game, an in-county rivalry matchup, was amplified by the presence of Cosby’s 2019 state tournament team — which walked to midfield with a banner for a special presentation at halftime.
“They just didn’t have the fire,” added Moss of his team. “I don’t know what more they need to get hyped up than your in-county rival playing you while you’re celebrating the state run team. To me, you should be jacked up, ready to go, fired up.
"I thought, ‘Wow, this will be good.’ And we were running on four flat tires.”
The Lady Red scored first via a goal from Sabrina Upman, then Addy Woods notched an equalizer in the 33rd minute before Upman nailed the game-winner with roughly 10 minutes to go.
Moss noted a positive in goalie Ariel Ottinger, who allowed both goals but has progressed nicely in her first season in the net.
“That’s one thing I pointed out,” said Moss. “Ariel, she gave up two goals. She messed up that little one right there. This is her first year being a goalie. She was outstanding. She was the last line of defense, and she played her heart out.”
Moss offered similar thoughts about his forwards in that they “ran their guts out,” and he thought he saw a turning point when Woods shot the equalizer early in the first half.
“And then,” he said, “they crawled back in their shell.”
Cosby passes missed their marks. The ball whiffed off the Lady Eagles’ feet. And, in the end, Moss shouldered the blame.
“When I have players that are out of position, and the pass goes to where they should have been and they’re not there, that tells me there’s a team breakdown,” he said. “That falls on me. It’s my job to keep the team together, so this one’s on me.”
He added later that he “failed as a coach to have them fully prepared for the game.”
Going forward, Moss said he will make use of more teamwork-centered drills in practice — and he offered a warning for the rest of the season.
“If you’re an individual out here, you’re going to be over here with me,” he said. “It’s got to be a team effort the entire time.”
