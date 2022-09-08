LADY EAGLES LACK 1

Cosby's Kaymen Moss (17) tries to corral the ball while being defended by Cocke County's Mia Budirahaija on Tuesday night at Virgil Ball Stadium. Cosby lost to CCHS 2-1 in the teams' first meeting this season. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Leading into Tuesday’s rivalry matchup against Cocke County, Tim Moss had seen everything he had wanted and expected out of his 2022 Cosby girls’ soccer team.

“Throughout all of our games this year, we have played as a team,” Moss said. “We’ve communicated, we’ve passed, we’ve supported each other. We were a team.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.