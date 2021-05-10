DANDRIDGE—With the regional meet upcoming this weekend, the Cocke County High track & field team is looking to make some noise.
Already qualified for seven events at the Region 1 Large School meet, CCHS added one more group for the weekend trip to Science Hill during Saturday's District 2 Large School meet at Jefferson County.
Right now, no one is carrying more momentum than Cocke County senior Morgan Blazer.
Blazer had a hand in all four of the team's victories on Saturday, posting a clean sweep with wins in every event she competed in.
Now the IMAC champion in cross country, as well as the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, she'll be looking to return to northeast Tennessee to repeat, if not best her podium finish from the Region 1 Large School cross country meet in the fall.
Along with its four victories on the day, CCHS added a podium at the district meet.
The 4x800 relay team, made up of Blazer, Jenna Pittman, Emily Pinerio and Jessi Swanger not only earned a victory, but secured the team's eighth qualification in the upcoming region meet this weekend.
They finished with a time of 10 minutes, 53.41 seconds, besting second-place Morristown West by over 27 seconds, to pick up the win in the long-distance relay event.
Cocke County's boys picked up a podium finish in the 4x200 relay. Cameron McLain, John Norton, Landon Lane and Dylan Winchell posted a time of one minute, 36.01 seconds to place third in the event. They, too, will be in action at this weekend's Region 1 Large School meet.
Blazer's three victories in the distance events weren't particularly close.
She won the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes, 23 seconds, which was five seconds better than her next closest competitor. The 1,600 meter run, she posted a time of five minutes, 11 seconds — over 11 seconds better than second place. And in the 3,200 meter event she crossed the line at 11 minutes, 43 seconds, which was more than one minute, 11 seconds better than the next runner.
At the region event this weekend, Cocke County's girls will compete in four events, and the boys will compete in four events.
Along with the girls' 4x800 relay team, Blazer is qualified for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter events.
Norton will compete in the 400 meter dash and long jump events, as well as with the boys' 4,200 relay team.
Tasean Simpson, who will also be on the 4x200 relay team, will be in the 100 meter dash on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.