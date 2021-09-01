NEWPORT—The start of the season has been a great one for the Cocke County Lady Red soccer program.
Not only are they 2-0 to start the season, but notched their first victory over Cosby in the last five seasons, defeating their cross-county rivals 5-3 on Tuesday.
"Cosby has always been a solid program, and we knew they were going to be tough again today," CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf said. "They're capable of scoring in a hurry, which you saw at the end of the game. It's always good to beat a good team. Very proud of my girls."
The Lady Red led 3-0 at the half, and built a 4-0 lead in the second half. The Lady Eagles turned up the pressure in the closing minutes, though, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes to get within two of the CCHS lead before time expired.
"That was the game we were supposed to play from the beginning," Cosby first-year coach Tim Moss said. "We had a stoppage for an injured player, and our girls talked and got themselves fired up for the final minutes. We cleared up some miscommunication and our game started to show.
"These girls have a ton of heart. The bonding I saw take place in the final minutes was incredible. The talent's there. It's up to me to get them in correct positions to improve our chances and succeed."
It's been by far the best start to a season under third-year head coach Gregg-Metzdorf. The Lady Red opened the year with a blank sheet victory over district rival Northview Academy, and after a two-week layoff came back to pick up a win over a Cosby (1-4) program that's been one of the best Class A programs the state has had to offer the last four seasons.
"This win is definitely a confidence boost for us," Gregg-Metzdorf said. "I think we have a lot of winnable games, and our girls know that. So getting off to a 2-0 start the way we have is definitely encouraging moving forward."
Cosby, of course, lost several seniors from last year's team, including leading scorers Leah Murray and Leia Groat. While the program still has upperclassmen leadership in junior Kaymen Moss, who's one of a few players that made up the roster of the Lady Eagles' State Tournament trip in 2019, the roster is overloaded with underclassmen and players coming out for their first year with the team.
"I have 10 players on this team that haven't played five games yet," Moss said. "That's out of 16 players on the entire roster. This is their first season playing. Half of them weren't on the team when we started the season. They've got heart and talent, though. They're willing to learn. It's just going to take a little time."
Two of those freshmen had a big night in trying to lead the Lady Eagles to a comeback win.
Addison Russell and Chloe Hance each had a goal in the second half to cut Cocke County's lead late in the match. Hance scored first in the 65th minute, and Russell added a goal in the 68th minute to cut a 4-0 CCHS lead in half with just over 10 minutes left to play.
"Addy Woods is a stellar performer," Moss said. "She got knocked down several times but brushed it off and kept going. Chloe Hance has never played soccer, but you see the competitor she is in practice. She's constantly working and improving herself."
Cocke County has a star in the making freshman of its own that had a career night on Tuesday.
After scoring her first goal in a 2-0 victory over Northview Academy to start the year, Mia Budinahaija pieced together her first hat trick of her young high school soccer career in a milestone win for the Lady Red.
"Her confidence is definitely growing, and we've talked about her being a more selfish player," Gregg-Metzdorf said. "I want her to be more selfish. Seeing her take more 1-on-1 opportunities or taking on 1-2 situations is something I think we can expect to see more of."
Budinahaija had each of the Lady Red's first two goals in the first half, scoring in the 28th and 34th minutes. Once Cosby had cut the lead down to two, she put the game away and secured the hat trick on an unbelievable 1-on-5 breakaway to find the back of the net in the 75th minute, giving her team a 5-2 lead.
"That wasn't quite the strategy," Gregg-Metzdorf said. "I think there towards the end she knew we were scrapping for that extra goal to cushion the lead. Huge play by her to take that upon herself to get another goal for us."
Kaymen Moss had the final goal of the night, bringing Cosby back within two of the lead in the final minute. It was her second goal of the year, as the team will look for continued contributions from her as she expands her role as a leader for a now youth-laden program on The Hill.
Both Cosby and Cocke County return to the pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 7, both with home matches. Cosby will host Claiborne, and Cocke County will host Berean Christian. Kick-off for each game is set for 6 p.m.
