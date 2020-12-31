It’s easy to agree 2020 was a year-long slog of bad news coming one piece after another.
However, the year ended with one piece of positive news, as both the Cosby and Cocke County high school girls’ basketball programs have agreed to an impromptu matchup that will be held late next week.
Both CCHS coach Chris Mintz and Cosby coach Cody Lowe came together to create the matchup, which is set for Friday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. There will be a junior varsity matchup that takes place beforehand, which will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Cocke County High School.
The idea of the matchup was floated about on social media, after Lowe announced on Twitter that Cosby’s original outing against Hancock County would be postponed, and that his team would be seeking an opponent to replace them.
Within minutes, Mintz replied that the Lady Red had an opening. Soon after, everything was put into place.
It’s certainly an unconventional method of putting a game together, but nothing about the 2020 high school sports season has resembled the slightest bit of normalcy.
In fact, finding opponents to replace games via social media has become the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic-ridden seasons, so far.
After going 30 years without meeting, despite being separated by roughly 10 miles of highway, Cosby and Cocke County revived their long defunct series on the hardwood for the 2016-17 season. The two programs agreed to a home-and-home series for two seasons, but did not meet during the 2018-19 season.
They did have each other back on the schedule for the 2019-20 season, but the two schools did not agree to a set pair of dates ahead of the current season.
The inter-county rivalry has been one that’s drawn an incredible amount of local attention, and typically benefits both schools from a financial standpoint as their largest draws sheerly from ticket sales each time they play.
For Cocke County, Friday night’s matchup will mark its second game in as many nights, as it is set to host Gatlinburg-Pittman the night prior.
Cosby will host Scott County on Tuesday, which will mark its first matchup since a Dec. 18 trip to Greenback. The Lady Eagles have been paused since dealing with complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s meeting will be between the girls’ programs only. Cocke County boys’ coach Casey Ragan stated on Wednesday night, via text message, that he and his program are open to playing Cosby if a date can be worked out at a later time.
“With the way things currently sit I don’t have an open slot available,” Ragan said. “Our district is looking to revisit its initial decision regarding league games, and if that decision is overturned we’ll have games to make up. If we can make those games up, that will put us at the limit of games we’re allowed to play per TSSAA guidelines.
“I’ve been in contact with (Cosby coach) Kurt (Brooks), and told him I’d like to look at setting up a game down the road if it’s possible. Our league games have to come first, though.”
District 2-AAA administrators initially decided before the season that any league games that were affected by COVID-19 complications would not be made up, a decision that has drawn strong ire from prominent members in the district.
Cocke County has had matchups nixed on both the boys’ and girls’ end.
Should the decision be reversed, the Fighting Cocks would have contests against Jefferson County and Morristown West that would need to be made up. The Lady Red would have matchups against Seymour and Morristown East to make up.
Cocke County will play the first night of its now 3-game slate on Monday when it travels to take on Grainger. Cosby returns to action on Tuesday by hosting Scott County.
