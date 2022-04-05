The Eagles were looking to get off the schneid Monday afternoon as the Washburn Pirates paid a visit to The Hill. Five innings and thirteen runs later, the prolonged losing streak would continue for the boys in blue.
Double-digit errors in the game spoiled the pitching performance by Cosby’s starter, Dylan Huff. Huff tossed five innings while giving up eight hits and only two earned runs in the contest. The 13-1 loss moved Cosby to 1-8 on the year and 1-2 in district play.
The Eagles face a tough road stretch over the next week and a half with games against North Greene, Fulton and Lakeway Christian Academy. Their final conference home game of the season will be held on Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m.
